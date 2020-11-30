Lions defender Harris Andrews with new football boss Danny Daly in September. Picture: AFL Photos

DANNY Daly is Brisbane's new general manager of football, taking over from David Noble following his recent appointment as North Melbourne's coach.

Daly enters the role after six seasons on the Lions' coaching panel, the past four as Chris Fagan's head of strategy and right-hand man.

The 54-year-old has filled a variety of roles in his 20 years in the AFL from opposition scout and welfare manager to a range of different coaching positions.

He has previously worked at Collingwood, North Melbourne and Richmond.

"I'm very excited about being given the opportunity to lead our footy department," Daly said.

"I am filling some big shoes and hopefully I can put my stamp on the role."

He said while he loved the tactical side of coaching, his ambition had always been to take on a senior football operations role.

"When you are a coach, people always wonder if you want to be a senior coach, but I have always wanted to be a footy manager, that's always been a dream of mine," he said.

Brisbane CEO Greg Swann said the club had looked internally and externally to fill the role.

"We knew what we needed and believe Danny's experience and skill-set is exactly what we are looking for," Swann said.

"He's done just about every job in footy, so he knows the industry inside and out.

"And he has a terrific relationship, not just with Chris and our coaches and players, but our entire staff, and we believe he will do a terrific job."