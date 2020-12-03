BROUGHT TO YOU BYNAB

WHAT are the latest whispers ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft? 

Who are the bolters and the sliders? For all the latest on this year's pool, check out Cal Twomey's answers to all your draft questions.

