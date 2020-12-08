DYNAMIC Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey's long-anticipated two-year contract extension has been confirmed by the Magpies.

The 24-year-old recommitting to the club is a much-needed boost for Collingwood after a tumultuous off-season, blighted by having to offload players to free up salary cap space.

De Goey, who is managed by his father, had been toying with the idea of moving to another club, but is sticking around until at least the end of 2022.

He played 10 games in 2020, missing two months of action after having finger surgery.

De Goey is set to appear in court in April on one count of indecent assault from an alleged incident in 2015.

Collingwood also confirmed Brody Mihocek's re-signing, even though Magpies list manager Ned Guy let slip the forward's three-year contract extension last month.

Guy on Tuesday lauded Mihocek's efforts in establishing himself in the AFL after landing at Collingwood as a mature-age recruit in 2017.

"Brody is such a bankable performer and popular teammate," Guy said.

"Everyone at Collingwood has loved what he has been able to achieve by bringing as much as he has to the team and we're really pleased he will be with us for at least another three seasons."

Veteran tagger Levi Greenwood will play on in to a 14th AFL season after signing a one-year deal, while Irisman Anton Tohill has also committed to a third year on the rookie list.

Star midfielder Adam Treloar, former NAB AFL Rising Star winner Jaidyn Stephenson, wingman Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi all departed the club during Collingwood's Trade Period clear out.