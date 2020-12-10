Tune in for the latest episode of Road to the Draft with Nat Edwards and Callum Twomey. Picture: AFL Media

WHO WERE the big winners in the NAB AFL Draft? Who missed out? Who deserved a shot? And what about the Magpies?

In a full wrap of this year's drafts, the Road to the Draft podcast team dissect all the inner workings of the surprise-filled event.

EVERY PICK, EVERY PLAYER Check out who you just drafted

Hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the clubs who shocked, those who made the big trades and analyse the bolters and sliders who shaped the draft order.

Plus, a little look ahead at the 2021 draft pool.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft expert Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards are joined by prospects, club list managers and recruiters for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – Why was the draft so long?

2:30 – We trace through the early selections and factors that swayed Adelaide, North Melbourne and Sydney's selections.

5:50 – Did Essendon get it right with 'the most marketable player' in the pool?

8:30 – Which pick swap will we be following through next year?

15:00 – The bolters who surprised on draft night.

19:15 – Who are the players we'll be talking about in 2021?