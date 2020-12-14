Tyson Stengle in action during the Marsh Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has stood down forward Tyson Stengle from all duties for another off-field matter.

The Crows say they're again investigating Stengle, who was caught drink-driving and then in possession of drugs in separate incidents this year.

"Stengle ... has been stood down from all club duties effective immediately as the club ascertains all relevant details on the situation," the Crows said in a statement on Monday.

CROW IN TROUBLE Worrell caught drink-driving, using mobile

"The club is working closely with the AFL and AFL Players Association as well as Stengle's management in relation to this matter."

Tyson Stengle in Adelaide's 2020 Indigenous jumper

Stengle was twice suspended for four games for separate off-field indiscretions this year.

In April, the Crows banned Stengle for four games after he was caught drink-driving.

At the 22-year-old's court hearing in October, Stengle also admitted driving while his licence was suspended and driving an unregistered car when pulled over by police.

Stengle blew 0.125 in a blood alcohol test. He was fined $1600.

His court appearance in late October came a month after he and then-teammate Brad Crouch were suspended by the AFL after being caught with illicit drugs.

Stengle was again banned four games and Crouch was suspended for two games when the AFL found the pair guilty of "conduct unbecoming" after an investigation in to the September incident.

The pair were caught by police with an illicit substance, believed to be cocaine, in Adelaide's central business district at 5.15am on September 28.

Stengle and Crouch, who was traded to St Kilda at the end of the season, were given a 'first strike' against them under the AFL's drugs policy.

They were ordered to attend a drug and alcohol education course prior to next season but police didn't charge the duo, instead referring them to counselling under a drug diversion program.

The latest Stengle incident comes a day after the Crows revealed another player, Josh Worrell, had been caught drink-driving.

Worrell, the No.28 pick from the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, was stopped by police in Adelaide's western suburbs at about 9am ACDT Sunday after staying overnight at a teammate's house.

The 19-year-old, who holds a probationary driver's licence, was found to have a low-level prescribed concentration of alcohol in his blood (0.056).