Emergency services volunteers run through the banner before the AFL's State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match in February. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce that $3.81 million from the AFL Community Relief Fund was distributed by the AFL Community Relief Fund Governance committee across 2020.

All 262 community football clubs in bushfire affected areas received an initial donation, while an additional 49 grants were awarded and distributed across 72 clubs in these bushfire affected areas.

A $1 million donation was also made to the Australian Red Cross.

The ongoing work is part of the AFL’s commitment to ensure the affected communities continued to be supported, especially after a year in which the Covid-19 pandemic affected local football competitions across the country.

Summary of grants awarded

$3.81 million in total has been distributed, including:

$2,072,000 distributed across 49 grants representing 72 clubs across 4 states (VIC, SA, NSW, QLD)

$738,000 distributed to 262 community football clubs & NAB Auskick centres in Bushfire affected areas. A list of these clubs can be found here

$1 million to the Australian Red Cross

$2.63 million remains in the fund and will be distributed in 2021 and beyond in bushfire affected areas

The Governance committee, chaired by former Essendon Football Club President Lindsay Tanner is working on a recommendation for how best to distribute any remaining funds after applications are completed, including addressing potential future bushfires impact, reducing the cost of participating in bushfire affected areas and ongoing support.

Committee Chair Mr Tanner said:

“It was important for the Governance committee and the AFL to ensure the support for the community clubs affected by the devasting bushfires was not only immediate but also continued across the year, even though we were all facing a new and different type of challenge.” Mr Tanner said.

“We hope our continued support through the rebuild and recovery provides relief and joy to the clubs, players and volunteers as they now begin to focus on getting back on the ground in 2021.”

About the Governance Committee

The AFL has formed a governance committee to administer the remaining funds raised from the Community Relief Fund.

Former Essendon Football Club President and former Federal Finance Minister Lindsay Tanner chairs the Governance Committee, with representatives from across the AFL industry, representing states and territories that have been impacted as well as people with community, legal, infrastructure, club and playing experience.

KPMG have been engaged to audit the process.

Members of the Governance Committee include:

Chair - Lindsay Tanner, Former Essendon President

Simone Wilkie AO, AFL Commissioner

Andrew Dillon, AFL General Counsel & EGM Game Development

Tom Harley, CEO Sydney Swans

Paul Vandenbergh, Director Aboriginal programs, Port Adelaide Football Club

Phil Davis, AFLPA Vice President, GWS Giants player

Meg Downie, AFLPA board member, Melbourne Demons AFLW player

For more information on the Governance Committee.