Join Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary for the AFL Exchange podcast

ALREADY clubs will be working on enticing players for trades the end of 2021.

But who will be they be?

On the Christmas special of AFL Exchange, the team look at the players clubs will be watching closely next season.

Join hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge for their New Year's wishes, a chat around David Noble's biggest task this summer and the draftees ready to burst onto the scene.

Episode guide

5:02 – What's your New Year's wish?

7:25 – Which new recruit will have the biggest influence in 2021?

11:35 – What's David Noble's biggest task at North Melbourne this summer?

14:25 – Things that should happen in 2021

19:25 – Which draftee is most prepared for round one?

24:55 – Who's on notice over summer?

32:55 – What are the trades to watch in 2021?

36:55 – Hang on a second