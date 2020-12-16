WEST Coast forward Willie Rioli is a step closer to learning his fate from multiple anti-doping investigations after an AFL Anti-Doping Tribunal hearing was held in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Eagles confirmed that Rioli appeared at the hearing via video link from Darwin, where he has been living since February.

>> READ THE EAGLES' FULL STATEMENT BELOW

However, the 2018 premiership forward still has to wait for a verdict, with the outcome not expected to be known for some time.

Rioli, 26, has been the subject of two investigations by Sport Integrity Australia (formerly the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority) since August 2019.

The first came after he allegedly tampered with a urine sample during a routine drug test on August 20.

He also tested positive to cannabis after West Coast's elimination final win over Essendon on September 5 the same year.

Rioli was provisionally suspended on September 12, the day before the Eagles took on Geelong in a semi-final at the MCG.

The Eagles have supported Rioli throughout his provisional suspension, with club officials regularly checking on his wellbeing.

Willie Rioli at West Coast's media day in January. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast's full statement on Willie Rioli

The West Coast Eagles can confirm Willie Rioli today appeared via video link from Darwin at an AFL Anti-Doping Tribunal hearing in Melbourne.

The hearing was completed but the outcome will not be known for some time, and until a conclusion has been reached neither the club nor Willie can make any comment.

Under the AFL Anti-Doping Policy, all proceedings before the AFL Anti-Doping Tribunal are confidential and the outcome will be published by the AFL in due course.