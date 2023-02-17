AFL FANTASY Draft is open for 2023.

This year promises to be one of the biggest and best yet.

Like last year, all Fantasy Draft leagues will have the ability to customise more components of their entire league. From team sizes to points system to including additional stats categories and even having the option of becoming a Keeper League, we have put the power back in your hands to make your league everything you want it to be.

FREE FEATURES:

Squad sizes – choose how many players you want on field and how many you want on the bench.



Custom Scoring Basic Stats – the ability to decide how many points you want to attribute to any of the basic stats we have on offer (eg. if you want a kick to be worth five points in your league, you can change it).



Additional lockout option – first Saturday game will now be added as a lockout setting along with the current options of full lockout and rolling lockout.



Replace coach – commissioners will now be able to replace members in their league that have a drafted team with a replacement coach.



Delete league – commissioners can now delete leagues up until the league's live draft commences.



Keeper Leagues – leagues are granted the ability to keep a certain number of players from year to year. After the commissioner regenerates the Keeper League, teams will select which players they intend to keep from their previous year's roster. The commissioner will select the number of players that teams can keep, which can vary year to year. The number of Keepers can range from 1 to the entire size of the team list. Commissioners will need to set their league as a Keeper League and users will be able to select Keepers from the 2024 season.

PRO SUBSCRIPTIONS

The Pro subscription comes in two levels: Lite and Deluxe. The Pro subscription grants you access to additional customisation features. You can buy it via the League Settings page, by clicking "Find out more about Pro" and following the prompts. Pro Deluxe is $49.99 and Pro Lite is $29.99. This is a cost for the entire league, not the individual so if you have a 10-person league it's $5 each to have access to all the features.

PRO LITE

Customisable Emergency Settings – Decide how long a player needs to spend on the ground before they stop being eligible for an emergency to cover them. Normally, an emergency will only cover a player who does not play. With this setting, a player who plays less than 25% (first quarter) of a match could be covered. The choice is yours! Change this via the Lineup tab. Customisable Draft Order – You can go through each round of your draft and determine who gets each individual pick. This means coaches in your league can perform pick trading, but you’ll have to update this! Do this by going to Settings > Edit Draft Picks. Disable Position Changes – Periodically, we update Dual Position Players. This setting lets you stop those updates from taking effect in your league. Adjust this via the Lineup tab. Edit Teams – As commissioner, you will be able to edit the teams in your league after the draft. Do this by going to Settings > Edit Teams. Edit Match Results – Allows you to edit the results of fixtures in your league. Do this by going to Settings > Edit Scores. Custom Finals Systems – Allows you to change when your finals start, and how long they run for. Managed via the Season tab.



PRO DELUXE

Deluxe gives you access to all features in the Lite subscription, plus:

Advanced Custom Scoring – Gives you the ability to customise your scoring system with advanced stats. Projected Season Averages – Projected season averages for every player.



What are the stats categories available?

If you're getting tired of the basic stats on offer, you're in luck! Not only can you pick and choose any of the basic stats that you want to include, but we also have a range of new categories that you can include. You can create your own scoring system by deciding how many points a player will earn for getting a kick, handball or even a clearance or spoil.

BASIC: Kicks, Handballs, Marks, Tackles, Free Kicks For, Free Kicks Against, Goals, Behinds, Hitouts

ADVANCED: Goal Assists, Disposals, Effective Disposals, Ineffective Disposals, Rebound 50s, Inside 50s, Clearances, Spoils, Contested Possessions, Uncontested Possessions, Contested Marks, Free Kick Differential, Clangers

>> Every stat category has the option to be valued between the range of -10 to 20.

AFL Fantasy is open now and you can already register, create your league with the new settings available and have a play around. The game is open on fantasy.afl.com.au and the app is available for download. Live drafts can also be scheduled.

Happy trading and good luck!