Oscar McDonald could find himself a new home after being delisted by Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FORMER Melbourne defender Oscar McDonald is among three players invited by Carlton to train with the club during the pre-season in the hope of landing a list spot through the Supplementary Selection Period.

McDonald will be joined by overlooked draft prospect Zavier Maher and former Richmond and Carlton tall Callum Moore, who was delisted by the Blues at the end of 2020.

FULL PRE-SEASON FIXTURE Check it out here

McDonald played 81 games in six seasons for the Demons, enjoying a breakout 2018 season and finishing 12th in the best and fairest before falling out of favour and playing just seven games in 2020.

Maher is a medium forward/midfielder from the Murray Bushrangers with a strong contested game and good speed. He was overlooked at the NAB AFL Draft and missed out on a rookie spot.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

The Blues could yet add the 18-year-old to their list, however, if he impresses during the training period, with the SSP opening on January 6 and closing on March 9.

Moore was delisted by the Blues after two games in 2020 after being added to the list as a rookie in March following a training stint.

Callum Moore is hopeful of regaining a spot on Carlton's list. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 24-year-old is naturally talented but played just eight games with Richmond, sitting behind key forwards Jack Riewoldt and later Tom Lynch.

WHO SMASHED IT? Our say on your club's draft performance

He has been a strong performer at VFL level over a long period.