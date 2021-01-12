Jordan De Goey in action during a training session with the Magpies. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD pair Jordan De Goey and Jamie Elliott shone as the Magpies hit the track on Tuesday, while an unsigned teenager impressed in his bid to land a spot on the club's list.

But star defender Darcy Moore remains away from the main group on an individual training program after off-season surgery on his finger.

A lean and powerful De Goey was a standout throughout the near three-hour session at the Magpies' headquarters, putting aside the injury issues that hurt his 2020 campaign.

The gun 24-year-old missed two months in the middle of the season with a torn finger tendon having also endured hamstring problems at the end of the previous year's campaign.

Elliott, who kicked multiple goals in the Pies' match simulation drills, was another to star having rejoined Collingwood training last week in fit condition.

We love set shots.



Elliott slots a nice one from 45m. pic.twitter.com/YiVKsBXgjf — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) January 12, 2021

The Pies split up the session into specialised line groups at stages while also threading their ball movement drills into full-ground match simulation.

CIRCLE THEM IN YOUR CALENDAR The 20 matches of 2021 you won't want to miss

Moore wasn’t the only player missing, with Callum Brown also off the track, while Josh Daicos ran laps.

Darcy Moore runs laps at Collingwood HQ last week as he recovers from surgery on his finger. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jeremy Howe was another not to take part in the full session, while Mark Keane missed while he is completing his quarantine having returned to Australia.

Tyler Brown and Darcy Cameron were others who ran laps.

Ruckman Brodie Grundy completed the session alongside skipper Scott Pendlebury, vice-captain Taylor Adams and consistent midfielder Jack Crisp.

Watch AFL On Demand A free entertainment destination showcasing the best of AFL Watch Now

The Magpies have two positions available on their list to be filled and have Queenslander Jack Briskey training with them in the hope of securing a spot via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

WHO SMASHED IT? Our say on your club's draft performance

Briskey, who was formerly linked with Brisbane's Academy, went undrafted last year but the Magpies were quick to invite him to train with the club and the athletic tall defender impressed when matched up against experienced forward Brody Mihocek during the session.

Jack Briskey (L) and Oliver Henry have been impressive during their first few training sessions at Collingwood. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Pies have until March 9 to make a call on Briskey under SSP rules.

Tasmanian youngster Isaac Chugg joined the Magpies via last year's NAB AFL Rookie Draft and showed he had settled into the top level on Tuesday with a solid session. Playing across half-back, the courageous defender was neat with the ball and busy when it was in his area.

Collingwood's first two draftees from last year – Oliver Henry and Finlay Macrae – also did some exciting things, with Henry's sharp ball use and decision-making catching the eye.