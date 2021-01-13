The AFL today announced that 12 new Life Members would be inducted at the 2021 Annual General Meeting in March for their services to Australian Football, after having their award confirmed by the AFL Commission at its meeting in December last year.

Life Membership was conferred under the provision of 'Special Service to the Game' to Richmond Club Director Emmett Dunne, long-time Carlton staff member Shane O’Sullivan and current AFL Boundary Umpire Coach Darren Wilson who becomes the first boundary umpire to be considered in the game’s history.

A total of nine players and coaches qualified automatically after having reached 300 total AFL games during the 2020 season as a player or coach – Travis Boak, Matthew Clarke, Tom Hawkins, Ken Hinkley, Shannon Hurn, Marc Murphy, Jack Riewoldt, Harry Taylor and Justin Westhoff.

AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan said the Commission congratulated each individual on their award and the game looked forward to thanking each personally again at the season launch in March for their contribution to football, both on-field as players and off-field for their service as administrators and officials.