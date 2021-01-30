Sunday, January 31
GEELONG v NORTH MELBOURNE
12.10pm AEDT, Sunday, January 31
GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, Vic
- Geelong let another strong start slip in its practice match against Melbourne, something which happened a few times last year. Two of the side's best players – Liv Purcell and captain Meg McDonald – have full pre-seasons under their belt after carrying shoulder and finger injuries respectively last summer.
- It was an uncharacteristically undisciplined North Melbourne who faced Collingwood in the practice match, but the Roos should be better for the run. All Australian defender Jess Duffin is set to make her return after a year on the sidelines due to pregnancy.
- Tip: Geelong's last official game happened to be against North Melbourne, and it conceded eight straight goals. While that's unlikely to happen again, the Roos bat too deep. Kangas by 22 points.
WATCH IT LIVE Cats v Kangaroos
RICHMOND v BRISBANE
2.10pm AEDT, Sunday, January 31
Swinburne Centre, Richmond, Vic
- Still winless, the Tigers will be desperate to break that duck in their seventh overall AFLW match, their first under new coach Ryan Ferguson. They'll be boosted by recruits Harriet Cordner, Sarah Hosking, D'Arcy and Dargan, and No.1 draftee Ellie McKenzie.
- After a tumultuous few off-seasons, the Lions have been quietly going about their business this pre-season, with a stable list for the first time in a while. They hit the ground running last year, undefeated until round five, and will be hoping for the same strong start in 2021.
- Tip: The Tigers will be hungry, but the Lions have plenty of experience and have had fewer personnel changes, important in a short pre-season. Lions by eight points.
WATCH IT LIVE Tigers v Lions
FREMANTLE v GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
1.10pm AWST, Sunday, January 31
Fremantle Oval, Fremantle, WA
- If the Tigers are hungry for their first win, the Dockers are even more desperate to keep their undefeated streak alive. Fremantle last lost a game in 2019, and haven't dropped one at home since 2018.
- There's no disputing GWS has had the toughest pre-season of anyone, having left home due to COVID-19 restrictions at the start of January. The Giants didn't make too many changes to their squad – it remains to be seen if ex-Dee Katherine Smith (ACL) is fit for round one, while athletic draftee Tarni Evans is one to look out for.
- Tip: The Giants leaked scoring shots all over the place in their practice match against Adelaide, conceding 23 of them. It doesn't bode well for a game against the highest-scoring team of 2020 in Fremantle. Dockers by 29 points.
WATCH IT LIVE Dockers v Giants
ON DEMAND NOW
Expert reporter Sarah Black reveals for her top 30 players ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Women's competitionWATCH NOW
Thursday, January 28
CARLTON 4.3 (27) def. by COLLINGWOOD 5.3 (33)
Friday, January 29
ST KILDA 8.3 (51) def. WESTERN BULLDOGS 6.6 (42)
Saturday, January 30
GOLD COAST 5.5 (35) def. by MELBOURNE 9.2 (56)
WEST COAST 2.6 (18) def. by ADELAIDE 8.8 (56)
Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now