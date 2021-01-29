MELBOURNE and Port Adelaide have stuck with their same captains for the 2021 season.

Max Gawn will continue as Dees skipper for the second successive AFL season, with Jack Viney again his deputy.

The pair will remain in the roles they were handed last year in a streamlined leadership set-up, bucking the competition trend of clubs appointing larger leadership groups.

Gawn and Viney were nominated through a voting process by players and coaching staff, which included consultation with the club's senior executive.

"We are very fortunate that we have a number of strong leaders within our playing group who display our club values on a consistent basis," Demons football boss Alan Richardson said.

"As a collective, we feel the streamlined approach of having a captain and vice-captain worked really well last year.

"Pleasingly, this view was reinforced through the player voting process where both Max and Jack were the two standout candidates.

"They are not only great football players but they are also outstanding people and no one wants success for this footy club more than those two men."

Meanwhile, the Power will continue with Tom Jonas as captain although they have made a change with reigning club champion Darcy Byrne-Jones added to the four-man leadership group.

Our 2021 leadership group has been confirmed, with Darcy Byrne-Jones joining captain Tom Jonas, Ollie Wines and Hamish Hartlett in a new look quartet ??



We speak with DBJ about his inclusion in the group ??#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/LRUxiPH0VH — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) January 29, 2021

Ollie Wines has been named vice-captain, while Hamish Hartlett rounds out the group.

"It is a privilege to be part of this great club’s leadership group and I’m looking forward to working with and learning from TJ, Ollie and Harts," said Byrne-Jones.

"We’ve built great connection and care within the group over the last couple of years and I’m looking forward to leading the way and helping build on the work our leaders have already done in this space."