THE NAB AFL Women's competition is only two rounds old but the premiership contenders have already started to separate themselves from the rest of the competition.
North Melbourne, Brisbane, Melbourne, Collingwood, Adelaide and Fremantle remain unbeaten with healthy percentages, while the Western Bulldogs broke through for their first win of the season on Friday night.
Meanwhile, popular pre-season flag fancy Carlton is without a victory after two rounds and Gold Coast recorded the lowest AFLW score on record, scoring just two points in its QClash loss to the Lions.
Check all the scores, highlights and match coverage from a big round two below.
Friday, February 5
Western Bulldogs 6.6 (42) def. Carlton 5.6 (36)
Saturday, February 6
Melbourne 7.2 (44) def. Richmond 2.4 (16)
Collingwood 6.9 (45) def. Geelong 2.4 (16)
Sunday, February 7
North Melbourne 5.6 (36) def. St Kilda 1.4 (10)
Brisbane 10.5 (65) def. Gold Coast 0.2 (2)
Greater Western Sydney 2.3 (15) lost to Adelaide 9.8 (62)
Fremantle 2.11 (23) def. West Coast 2.2 (14) at Fremantle Oval
