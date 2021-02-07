THE NAB AFL Women's competition is only two rounds old but the premiership contenders have already started to separate themselves from the rest of the competition. 

North Melbourne, Brisbane, Melbourne, Collingwood, Adelaide and Fremantle remain unbeaten with healthy percentages, while the Western Bulldogs broke through for their first win of the season on Friday night. 

AFLW LADDER Where does your club sit after round two?

Meanwhile, popular pre-season flag fancy Carlton is without a victory after two rounds and Gold Coast recorded the lowest AFLW score on record, scoring just two points in its QClash loss to the Lions. 

Check all the scores, highlights and match coverage from a big round two below. 

Friday, February 5

Western Bulldogs 6.6 (42) def. Carlton 5.6 (36)

BULLDOGS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

05:12 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Carlton

The Bulldogs and the Blues clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, February 6

Melbourne 7.2 (44) def. Richmond 2.4 (16)

DEMONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

04:24 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v Richmond

The Demons and Tigers clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 6.9 (45) def. Geelong 2.4 (16)

MAGPIES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

04:50 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v Geelong

The Magpies and Cats clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Sunday, February 7

North Melbourne 5.6 (36) def. St Kilda 1.4 (10)

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

03:53 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v St Kilda

The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Brisbane 10.5 (65) def. Gold Coast 0.2 (2)

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

04:42 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast

The Lions and Suns clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Greater Western Sydney 2.3 (15) lost to Adelaide 9.8 (62)

GIANTS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

04:59 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

The Giants and Crows clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Fremantle 2.11 (23) def. West Coast 2.2 (14) at Fremantle Oval

DOCKERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

04:17 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast

The Dockers and Eagles clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

