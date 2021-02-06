LACHIE Whitfield's preparation for the upcoming season has been disrupted after the star Giant suffered a bruised liver at training on Friday.

The gifted playmaker complained of soreness in the region with subsequent scans revealing a bruise to his liver.

Greater Western Sydney isn't putting a timeframe on the 26-year-old's recovery, saying it will be a week-by-week proposition.

"It's on the lower end of the scale and he's feeling OK at the moment," Moses said.

"He hasn’t required hospitalisation but it's hard to put a timeframe on his recovery at this stage.

"He'll continue to be monitored closely as the bruising subsides and will be a week-by-week proposition."

The Giants take on Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series in Canberra on March 7 and will likely play Sydney in a scratch match in late February.