ONE OF the most talked-about names by Fantasy coaches this pre-season has been Jackson Hately. He joined the Crows hoping for greater midfield opportunity and plenty of pundits are bullish on what he can dish up this year.

While most are predicting an increased return this season, he doesn't just rack up big Fantasy numbers on the ground.

Prior to being drafted, Hately was a Fantasy fanatic. He spent hours perfecting his team, consumed content on AFL.com.au to get the edge over his mates and once finished in the top 60 coaches overall.

GET THE FANTASY APP Download from the Apple Store or Google Play now

"It was all I could talk about for a couple of years after that," Hately told The Traders on the AFL Fantasy podcast.

"Unfortunately, it was two years before the hats came into play."

On this week's episode, Roy, Calvin and Warnie quiz the 20-year-old on his potential this year and other teammates who may come into Fantasy calculations.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

2:40 - Big news out of the weekend is the bruised liver for Lachie Whitfield. What does it mean?

8:00 - How will Tom Phillips' numbers look at the Hawks compared to the high-scoring Pies.

10:50 - Calvin questions Zac Williams' output at the Blues compared to the Giants.

14:40 - Special guest Jackson Hately had a very impressive finish in Fantasy Classic a few years ago.

16:30 - What role is Hately likely to play and what does he think he can average this season.

19:30 - Rory Laird is training with the midfielders.

23:00 - Calvin questions the stats in the NEAFL.

27:15 - The Scale of Hardness is broken out for the first time with Calvin running through the players who could benefit or struggle based on his research.

30:20 - Consider Jeremy Cameron due to his early run looking good.

FANTASY The big guns who’ll cost you big money in 2021

32:00 - Maybe Brodie Grundy won't be the captain option in round one most coaches think he might be.

35:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

38:30 - The rookie issues are real and Roy reveals that he has just one player on field valued at under $270k.

42:05 - Is this the year that mid-priced madness wins?

46:30 - Jaidyn Stephenson v Jeremy Cameron.

49:20 - Can we pick more under-priced key forwards than ever?

51:15 - Toby Nankervis v Oscar McInerney.

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the pre-season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.