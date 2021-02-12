HAWTHORN has locked away triple premiership player Luke Breust, with the small forward shunning free agency to extend his contract until the end of 2023.

Breust is a vital cog in Hawthorn’s forward structure, having booted 408 career goals across 220 games.

Having been one of the most durable players in the competition over the past decade, Breust’s new deal will extend the dual All-Australian’s time in the brown and gold to 13 years.

Head of football Rob McCartney said the club was pleased to have secured Breust’s services for an additional two years.

Breust the almighty assist king Luke Breust sets up two consecutive Hawthorn goals with his usual brilliance

"Luke is one the best small forwards in the game and we are thrilled he will be donning the brown and gold until at least 2023," said McCartney.

"Whilst he has been part of many memorable moments at our club over the journey we feel the role he will play as we move forward is equally important.

"With a new wave of players coming through the ranks, Luke’s experience and knowledge will be essential in helping them learn the ropes of AFL football.

"He is of great character and a good example to his younger teammates of the values and standards required to build a successful and sustained career."