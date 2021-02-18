Ben Paton is attended to by medics during St Kilda's intraclub on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Picture: Mitch Cleary

ST KILDA'S intraclub was brought to a sudden halt on Thursday morning with fears of a broken leg to defender Ben Paton.

Club medicos immediately rushed to the scene to attend to Paton and hold his lower left leg in place.

The 22-year-old was brought down in a crunching tackle by club staffer Jarryd Roughead with the ex-Hawk filling in for extra numbers with the Saints carrying a host of injuries.

SCRATCH MATCHES Who your club is playing

Players departed the field shortly after with an ambulance called to RSEA Park.

Paton was placed on pain assistance and his left leg strapped before he was taken from the field on a stretcher.

Play resumed after a 25-minute pause, with other absentees from the session including Dan Hannebery (calf) and ruckmen Paddy Ryder and Shaun McKernan.

Paton enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, playing all 19 games as a first-choice option against some of the game's premier small forwards.

It comes a day after the Saints confirmed ruckman Rowan Marshall would miss the start of the season with a foot injury.

Speedster Zak Jones has also been sidelined with a hamstring, while Jarryn Geary fractured his lower leg earlier in the pre-season.

More to come