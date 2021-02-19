Liam Henry celebrates a goal during the round 14 match between Fremantle and GWS on August 29, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Fremantle forwards Liam Henry and Josh Treacy have staked an early claim for round one selection, booting three goals each in the Dockers' final intraclub hitout of the pre-season.

The pair led a team made up primarily of the Dockers' younger players to a 'win' against their senior teammates, with excellent performances from prized youngsters Heath Chapman, Adam Cerra and Caleb Serong.

Henry was a standout early, snapping two goals on the outside of his right boot from crumbing opportunities and a third moments before the final siren after marking in the goalsquare.

AFL FIXTURE Check it out here

The classy youngster, who has added strength and running power ahead of his second season, started forward but also pushed up the ground where he won possession and used the ball well inside 50.

Treacy, a strong-bodied rookie key forward, has shot into calculations in the absence of the injured Matt Taberner (quad) and on the back of an impressive block of training.

The 18-year-old was beaten early by teammate Joel Hamling but responded to kick three goals, including two from marks and set shots and a snap in general play.

The early form of his opponent, Hamling, was equally encouraging for the Dockers, who managed the premiership-winning defender's game time but would now be confident of his availability for round one.

SCRATCH MATCHES Who your club is playing

Backline teammate Alex Pearce played limited minutes in the first half before sitting out the remainder of the hitout, which lasted four 25-minute quarters, with one short break halfway through each term.

Captain Nat Fyfe was managed for the hitout, midfield coach Josh Carr said, with his absence unrelated to a head knock that left him with a black eye last week.

"He had a good hitout last week in the scrimmage that we had and it's about managing him through the season," Carr said of the dual Brownlow medallist.

Nat Fyfe looks on at Fremantle's 2021 official team photo day on February 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's obviously a bit older than the younger guys, so we want him there for 22 games."

Third-year midfielder Luke Valente also missed and was completing rope work on the sidelines during the match as he pushes to make his debut in 2021.

Carr said the reason for pitting the team's younger players against more hardened teammates was to create competition among the group.

Exciting trio Serong, Cerra and Andrew Brayshaw started every centre bounce alongside each other in the midfield until late in the game when Cerra was rotated off the ground.

Cerra was the most impressive of the midfielders, with his hard tackling a feature, while Serong grew in prominence with his inside ball-winning and clean hands at stoppages.

The trio took on veteran David Mundy, hardened onballer Connor Blakely and Darcy Tucker at centre bounces in an entertaining battle that saw both groups enjoy periods on top.

CIRCLE THEM IN YOUR CALENDAR The 20 matches of 2021 you won't want to miss

Ruckman Lloyd Meek got his opportunity to lead the ruck in the absence of injured No.1 big man Sean Darcy (knee), with retired club champion and ruck coach Aaron Sandilands his opponent.

Chapman was excellent in defence with his ability to intercept and use the ball well, while fellow draftee Joel Western showed his pace and kicked a classy running goal.

Q2 | Chappy with the rundown, evade and release ?? #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/3r6wCwAqbO — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) February 19, 2021

Hayden Young enjoyed some strong moments as the designated kick-in player for the young Dockers, while club champion Luke Ryan played the same role at the other end of the ground.

Ryan copped a head knock and left the ground for a period but was able to return and run out the match.

Half-forward Mitch Crowden was eye-catching when rotating into the middle, winning plenty of the ball.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

"It was a really good hitout, especially for the young boys to get the win. I think we're pretty pumped about that, with an average age of around 21," Crowden said.

"Josh Treacy played really well, Joel Western played really well as well. These 19-year-olds are really pushing up for selection and it's going to make it difficult.

"Our draft group this year was just really, really good. Heath (Chapman) looks like he's been there for three years. He marks, he wins his own ball, he's really confident and he'll go a long way into our future."