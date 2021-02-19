Independent consultant to lead a detailed review of the Tasmanian team submission

Review to be completed late 2021/ early 2022.

AFL continues to commit to elite matches in Tasmania

AFL proposes to deal directly with Hawthorn and North Melbourne regarding any implications for them in 2022

The AFL has this afternoon written to the Tasmanian Premier, the Honourable Peter Gutwein in relation to his recent correspondence regarding a stand-alone Tasmanian AFL team.



The AFL Commission had begun to consider the Taskforce report on a team based in Tasmania last year when that work with clubs was placed on hold, due to the impacts of Covid-19, which had a far greater impact on our season and overall health of our game than could have been expected or predicted.



The AFL competitions and community football face uncertainty and risk again in 2021 with restrictions on mass gatherings and cross broader travel, in-turn creating financial and investment uncertainty as well.



Understanding the importance of Tasmania to our code the AFL Commission believes the taskforces report warrants a detailed review by the AFL.



An independent consultant, to be appointed, will lead this review for a Tasmanian team with support from the AFL Strategy team to provide a detailed response.



This work will aim to be completed by late 2021 / early 2022 when the AFL hopes to have a clearer picture of its own financial position and that of the wider AFL community.



Equally, the AFL respects and understands the impact that this might have on the Tasmanian Governments ability to progress the arrangements with the Hawthorn and North Melbourne Football Clubs, and if that remains an issue, the AFL would propose to deal directly with the two clubs and the implications for them in 2022, as well as for Tasmanian football.



As always, the AFL is committed to providing elite content for football supporters in the state and are equally committed to continuing to increase investment in community football and to promoting participation in our football across Tasmania.



The AFL supports AFL matches played in the state and the need to find a solution that works for Tasmania, and for football.



AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan spoke with both the Tasmanian Premier and Tasmanian taskforce chairman Brett Godfrey via phone today before formally writing back to the Premier.