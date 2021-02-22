Jamaine Jones in action during a West Coast training session at Mineral Resources Park on December 14, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast rookie Jamaine Jones will ramp up his push for round one selection in a practice match against Fremantle on Saturday, with teammate Dom Sheed confident the former Geelong forward has done enough to rotate as a midfielder if selected.

Jones, who has been a pre-season standout training with the Eagles' midfielders, rotated with Sheed in last Friday night's intraclub hitout at Mineral Resources Park.

The 22-year-old played two games for the Eagles last season after being signed during the Supplementary Selection Period and Sheed said he had stepped up this summer in a new role.

PRETTY SPECIAL PLAYER Big raps on young Eagle after growth spurt

"He'd have to be close (four round one). He's had a great pre-season," Sheed said on Monday.

All the fallout and the fury over THAT 'lazy' tweet in AFL ON DEMAND Watch this never-before-seen footage as Crows, Eagles and Nic Nat react to Reilly O'Brien's accidental sledge Watch it NOW

"The best thing for him is he's been injury free and able to get a lot of minutes under his belt.

"He's worked a lot on his midfield stuff, so to add that string to his bow is obviously a bonus for him.

"He's an extra year in the system now and he's more mature, so I think if he does get selected then he's ready to go."

The Eagles have selection opportunities looming both midfield and forward, with Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis) an unlikely starter in round one and the small forward spot still up for grabs.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mega Footy Feed: Flag Tigers re-sign, 'Big Dog' Joe, Clarko one-on-one Hear from a pair of premiership Tigers, plus coaches Damien Hardwick, Chris Fagan and Alastair Clarkson in a bumper edition of Footy Feed

Captain Luke Shuey (calf) returned on Friday night to play two 12-minute periods, while star onballer Tim Kelly is nursing a thumb injury.

Both trained on Monday morning, with Kelly marking during the light session with his injured thumb strapped.

Meanwhile, club champion Nic Naitanui and star defender Jeremy McGovern, trained away from the main group after missing Friday's intra-club hit-out.

The important pair worked with a trainer, doing a series of run-throughs, agility work and kicking at the end of the session.

Champion forward Josh Kennedy jogged and walked laps as he continues his recovery from a minor calf complaint. It is doubtful he will tackle the Dockers on Friday.

All-Australian defender Brad Sheppard emerged to train after suffering a broken nose in Friday night's intraclub, which he played out.

Sheed said the Eagles were looking forward to the increased competitiveness of this Saturday's clash with Fremantle.

"We're going to train like an in-season week, get back into that, but it's going to be good to have a hit-out and some different opposition," he said.

"We've done a lot of match-play against each other over the course of the pre-season, so to come up against some different opposition is going to be good fun.

"You always take these games seriously – you always want to win (and) you always want to play well."

As well as jones, the premiership midfielder highlighted versatile tall Jarrod Brander and draftees Zane Trew and Luke Edwards as those who had impressed over pre-season.