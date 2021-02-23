Joe Daniher is all smiles just after becoming a Lion in November, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

WHEN Joe Daniher came to Brisbane late last year, he was already sporting a gift from new teammate Harris Andrews – some crooked front teeth from an encounter four years earlier.

As the Lions and Bombers fought out a virtual wooden spoon battle at what was then Etihad Stadium in round 18 of 2016, a stray elbow from Andrews caught Daniher in the mouth.

A lost tooth and plenty of dental work later, Brisbane's towering off-season acquisition is still modelling the scars.

"He does remind me every now and then, the chief (Andrews)," Daniher laughed following a training session on Tuesday morning.

"They're still a little bit crooked, there's still a little bit of work to do.

"I might wait until the footy career is over before I get them all cleaned up."

Asked whether his trademark moustache was there to hide the damage, Daniher said: "it's a little bit of coverage. How's it working you think?"

FIT AND FIRING How Fagan's new 'big dog' can lead Lions to glory

Joking with his teammates aside, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a near-flawless summer with his new club, completing the entire pre-season of work after playing 15 games in the past three years.

Daniher said being matched up against Andrews during match simulation sessions had helped fast-track his development back to the top level.

"It's been a really smooth transition," he said.

Joe Daniher completes a training drill during a session at Leyshon Park on February 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm enjoying getting out and training with the boys. Football's a lot more enjoyable when you can get out and work hard and train hard with your teammates.

"It has been a while since I've been able to get out and complete the work I've wanted to complete.

"As I'm well aware you can't look too far ahead in this game.

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES Check out the pre-season fixture

"You blink and a few seasons might pass you by, so I'm just enjoying the moment now."

Daniher will run out in Lions colours for the first time on Saturday when Brisbane travels to Metricon Stadium to play Gold Coast in a practice match.