WITH round one set to blast off on March 18, only seven per cent of fans believe Carlton can upset powerhouse Richmond in a massive season-opener at the MCG. Meanwhile, 64 per cent of fans think the Western Bulldogs will be too strong for Collingwood in round one's Friday night blockbuster. Disagree?

Well, it's time to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is available NOW for you to download on your smartphones. You can submit your tips with the touch of a button and - for the forgetful types - push notifications ahead of each round will remind you to get your tips in. You'll never be stuck with the away teams again!

The App will allow you to enter your tips, join personal competitions and check out the rankings. It will also show results from LIVE and completed AFL matches so you can check (and change) your tips while on the go.

AFL Tipping is now open and you can create your own competitions to compete against family, friends and co-workers, all while playing for incredible overall prizes. First prize will land you a cool $20,000 in cash as well as the ultimate AFL experience for two that includes business class flights to the Grand Final thanks to Virgin Australia.

But if you're still in the hunt at the pointy end, you won't miss out either with $1500 flight vouchers on offer from Virgin Australia for second to fifth podium finishers.

The best tipper each week will walk away with a $100 AFL Store voucher as well as an AFL Sherrin. The best club tippers will win an official club jumper, and prizes of $1000 are also awarded for winners of the famous Gauntlet competition and Pick 5.

There is more cash to be won too: be the last remaining tipster in the 'Minimum 5' competition (which kicks off from round 11) and you could pocket a lazy $1000.

Virgin Australia is the major sponsor this season; proudly powering up AFL Tipping.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.