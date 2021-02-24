PRIMARILY, AFL Fantasy Classic was the league that bonded our friendship group in the Fantasy footy-sphere.

In the last few years the Fantasy Draft league has been become the league that has created the most banter and a day that we look forward to each year; Draft Day.

GET THE FANTASY APP Download from the Apple Store or Google Play now

This year, we have added a Keeper League to our stable of teams.

As a new feature for AFL Fantasy, we wanted to have a crack but it has also been something we have talked about for a long time. Finally, we have our chance!

After setting up a new WhatsApp group (a new concept for a couple of our older mates, but they’re well and truly entrenched in it with overuse of these new things called gifs), we negotiated our settings and started drafting as soon as we could.

Here’s a look at the journey of the Bacon Cup Keeper League.

Key league settings

Season settings – Eight coaches playing each other twice before a Top 4 finals series. We’ll take a break through the bye rounds and have the rolling lockout on.

Lineup settings – Squads of 30 consisting of 5 DEF, 7 MID, 1 RUC, 5 FWD with 12 interchange players. Captains are on as well as DPP additions. We’re testing the new Emergency TOG threshold setting with 25% to counter for those injuries early in games.

STARTING A KEEPER LEAGUE? Important settings to consider

Other settings – The draft itself is a slow draft with 24 hours allowed per pick. Starting with around four weeks until the start of the season, we have plenty of time to get it done in between work and wrangling kids. We’ve also decided that we will keep 14 of the 30 players we draft for next season, some big decisions on that will be made prior to the 2022 season.

Coaches' strategy and squads so far

The first 10 rounds have been completed and teams are being shaped with most squads having players selected in each line.

The Manzacs (coached by Brett) – Pick 1

Runs more spreadsheets for Fantasy footy than he does at work and suggested straight up that our entry fee is put into crypto-currency. Brett is the unofficial commissioner of the league having the biggest influence on rules and with the No.1 pick and being on the turn, has a big say in the way the draft plays out. More than half of Brett’s squad is 23 or under and judging by some of his smug comments in the group chat, he’s happy with where he’s at..

DEF: Jordan Ridley (32), Alex Witherden (33)

MID: Josh Kelly (16), Tim Taranto (17), Brad Crouch (48), Bailey Smith (64), Adam Cerra (65)

RUC: Brodie Grundy (1)

FWD: Toby Greene (49), Jack Higgins (80)

INT: Nil.

BEATBOX14 (coached by Matt) – Pick 2

We first met Matt at uni when he was a mature-age student at the ripe old age of 21. As 18-year-olds, we thought he was super old with all of his experience. While he’s been a long-time player of Fantasy Classic, Matt has struggled in the Bacon Cup draft league and doesn’t always learn from the mistakes he’s made. However, he’s building a well-balanced group including a walk-up captain in Clayton Oliver for quite a few years.

DEF: Zac Williams (50), Jack Lukosious (63)

MID: Clayton Oliver (2), Lachie Hunter (31), Caleb Serong (34), Andrew McGrath (47), Jarryd Lyons (79)

RUC: Rowan Marshall (18)

FWD: Josh Dunkley (15), Tom Phillips (66)

INT: Nil.

destROY (coached by Roy) – Pick 3

Social media is buzzing with how Roy is drafting, and rightly so. It’s a youth policy at destROY and will have close to an optimal midfield with No. 1 picks in Sam Walsh and Matt Rowell leading the pack for the next decade. The Blues should have listened to the many emails he sent the club 20 years ago about their list management. Roy is creating a dynasty.

DEF: Jake Lloyd (3), Sam Docherty (62), Luke McDonald (67), Hunter Clark (78)

MID: Sam Walsh (16), Matt Rowell (19), Patrick Cripps (30), Hugh McCluggage (51)

RUC: Nil.

FWD: Connor Rozee (35), Zak Butters (46)

INT: Nil.

Warne Dawgs (coached by Warnie) – Pick 4

I’m stuck in a bit of no-mans-land with a pick in the middle of the draft. Often I draft conservatively. That is, follow the trends, never one to start a run. I don’t like to be burned. There are a few regrets early on, including thinking I’d get one of Walsh or Rowell in the third round and possibly drafting Tim English too early in order to put an end to Roy stockpiling all of the young talent. Hopefully the punting forwards strategy pays off.

DEF: Dan Houston (45), Jayden Short (52), Liam Duggan (61), Jordan Dawson (68)

MID: Zach Merrett (4), Jack Steele (13), Andrew Gaff (20), James Worpel (29)

RUC: Tim English (36)

FWD: Jack Martin (77)

INT: Nil.

Merv Gray Autos (coached by Chook) – Pick 5

As the founder of the infamous Dream Team Talk blog, Chook has been a big player in Fantasy and enjoys drafting. Selecting a couple of veterans early on dictated his strategy and Chook is going all-in on winning this year. A sneak peek into his 11th round pick… the 31-year-old Fantasy Pig Tom Rockliff.

DEF: Rory Laird (12), Callum Mills (37), Callum Mills (37), Christian Salem (76)

MID: Christian Petracca (21), Andrew Brayshaw (44)

RUC: Max Gawn (5)

FWD: Dustin Martin (28), Kyle Langford (53), Zac Bailey (60), Ben Ainsworth (69)

INT: Nil.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fantasy 2021 style: Exciting new features explained AFL Fantasy is open and The Traders are pumped

Calvinator (coached by Calvin) – Pick 6

Going into this draft, I’m not sure Calvin grasped the concept of a keeper league. That is, thinking about the future. He got excited by the big names that were at the top of the list with little regard for their age. In saying that, it’s a strong list and should challenge for an early flag… but knowing what players will be available in the latter rounds, hopefully Calvin does some research.

DEF: Lachie Whitfield (6), Nick Haynes (54), Luke Ryan (59)

MID: Matt Crouch (11), Marcus Bontempelli (22), Adam Treloar (27), Stephen Coniglio (43)

RUC: Nil.

FWD: Steele Sidebottom (38), Michael Walters (70), Gryan Miers (75)

INT: Nil.

The Soup Nazis (coached by Stu) – Pick 7

Previous winner of the single-season Bacon Cup Draft league, Stu is a professional Fantasy player but is coming off his shortest pre-season (the draft was brought forward a few days because everyone was keen to get it started). The highlight so far was Stu’s picks from rounds three to six where he grabbed four Pies, hoping for some kick-to-kick as part of the highest scoring Fantasy team of the last few years.

DEF: Jack Crisp (23), Brayden Maynard (39), Hayden Young (58)

MID: Tom Mitchell (7), Jack Macrae (10), Taylor Adams (26), Noah Anderson (55), Tim Kelly (74)

RUC: Nil.

FWD: Jordan De Goey (42), Shai Bolton (71)

INT: Nil.

Girth Control (coached by Adrian) – Pick 8

In between brewing beer, Adrian started building his squad by jumping across the four positions by starting with some established stars and investing in youth. This looks to be one of the most balanced sides on paper, helped by being able to take his picks on the turn, which only once saw players from the same position taken back-to-back.

DEF: Tom Stewart (24), Caleb Daniel (41), Jack Scrimshaw (72)

MID: Lachie Neale (8), Jy Simpkin (56), Josh Daicos (57)

RUC: Reilly O’Brien (9)

FWD: Patrick Dangerfield (25), Isaac Heeney (40), Nick Blakey (73)

INT: Nil.

Round 1

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 1 Brodie Grundy Coll RUC 26 Brett 2 Clayton Oliver Melb MID 23 Matt 3 Jake Lloyd Syd DEF 27 Roy 4 Zach Merrett Ess MID 25 Warnie 5 Max Gawn Melb RUC 29 Chook 6 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 26 Calvin 7 Tom Mitchell Haw MID 27 Stu 8 Lachie Neale BL MID 27 Adrian

Round 2

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 9 Reilly O'Brien Adel RUC 25 Adrian 10 Jack Macrae WB MID 26 Stu 11 Matt Crouch Adel MID 25 Calvin 12 Rory Laird Adel DEF/MID 27 Chook 13 Jack Steele St K MID 25 Warnie 14 Sam Walsh Carl MID 20 Roy 15 Josh Dunkley WB MID/FWD 24 Matt 16 Josh Kelly GWS MID 26 Brett

Round 3

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 17 Tim Taranto GWS MID 23 Brett 18 Rowan Marshall St K RUC/FWD 25 Matt 19 Matt Rowell GCS MID 20 Roy 20 Andrew Gaff WCE MID 28 Warnie 21 Christian Petracca Melb MID 25 Chook 22 Marcus Bontempelli WB MID 25 Calvin 23 Jack Crisp Coll DEF 27 Stu 24 Tom Stewart Geel DEF 27 Adrian

Round 4

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 25 Patrick Dangerfield Geel MID/FWD 30 Adrian 26 Taylor Adams Coll MID 27 Stu 27 Adam Treloar WB MID 28 Calvin 28 Dustin Martin Rich MID/FWD 29 Chook 29 James Worpel Haw MID 22 Warnie 30 Patrick Cripps Carl MID 26 Roy 31 Lachie Hunter WB MID 26 Matt 32 Jordan Ridley Ess DEF 22 Brett

Round 5

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 33 Alex Witherden WCE DEF 22 Brett 34 Caleb Serong Frem MID 19 Matt 35 Connor Rozee PA FWD 21 Roy 36 Tim English WB RUC 23 Warnie 37 Callum Mills Syd DEF 23 Chook 38 Steele Sidebottom Coll MID/FWD 30 Calvin 39 Brayden Maynard Coll DEF 24 Stu 40 Isaac Heeney Syd FWD 24 Adrian

Round 6

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 41 Caleb Daniel WB DEF 24 Adrian 42 Jordan De Goey Coll FWD 25 Stu 43 Stephen Coniglio GWS MID 27 Calvin 44 Andrew Brayshaw Frem MID 21 Chook 45 Dan Houston PA DEF 23 Warnie 46 Zak Butters PA FWD 20 Roy 47 Andrew McGrath Ess MID 22 Matt 48 Brad Crouch St K MID 27 Brett

Round 7

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 49 Toby Greene GWS FWD 27 Brett 50 Zac Williams Carl DEF 26 Matt 51 Hugh McCluggage BL MID 23 Roy 52 Jayden Short Rich DEF 25 Warnie 53 Kyle Langford Ess MID/FWD 24 Chook 54 Nick Haynes GWS MID 28 Calvin 55 Noah Anderson GCS MID 20 Stu 56 Jy Simpkin NM MID 23 Adrian

Round 8

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 57 Josh Daicos Coll MID 22 Adrian 58 Hayden Young Frem DEF 19 Stu 59 Luke Ryan Frem DEF 24 Calvin 60 Zac Bailey BL MID/FWD 21 Chook 61 Liam Duggan WCE DEF 24 Warnie 62 Sam Docherty Carl DEF 27 Roy 63 Jack Lukosius GCS DEF 20 Matt 64 Bailey Smith WB MID 20 Brett

Round 9

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 65 Adam Cerra Frem MID 21 Brett 66 Tom Phillips Haw MID/FWD 24 Matt 67 Luke McDonald NM DEF 26 Roy 68 Jordan Dawson Syd DEF 23 Warnie 69 Ben Ainsworth GCS FWD 22 Chook 70 Michael Walters Frem MID/FWD 29 Calvin 71 Shai Bolton Rich MID/FWD 22 Stu 72 Jack Scrimshaw Haw DEF 22 Adrian

Round 10

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 73 Nick Blakey Syd MID/FWD 21 Adrian 74 Tim Kelly WCE MID 26 Stu 75 Gryan Miers Geel FWD 21 Calvin 76 Christian Salem Melb DEF 25 Chook 77 Jack Martin Carl MID/FWD 26 Warnie 78 Hunter Clark St K DEF 21 Roy 79 Jarryd Lyons BL MID 28 Matt 80 Jack Higgins St K FWD 21 Brett

Stay tuned for the remaining 20 rounds and a wrap up of each of the coaches’ squads.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.