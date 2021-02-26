Adelaide captain Rory Sloane addresses his players after the round 18 match against Richmond last season. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN midfielder Rory Sloane has been confirmed as Adelaide's captain as the Crows attempt to rebound from their first wooden spoon.

The 30-year-old will lead Adelaide for the third year in a row after being unanimously endorsed by his teammates.

It will be Sloane's second season as sole skipper after sharing co-captaincy duties with Taylor Walker in 2019.

This year's leadership group includes defender Tom Doedee, experienced forward Tom Lynch and All-Australian pair Brodie Smith and Matt Crouch.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said the Crows were buoyed by entering the 2021 campaign with no changes to their leadership group.

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES Check out the pre-season fixture

"Rory typifies what we are about - selflessness, team-first, he is ruthlessly competitive and all about performing at the highest level and making others around him better," Nicks said.

"He has been a fantastic captain for us the past two years and we are excited about him continuing in the role this season.

"The fact that there have been no changes to the leadership group for 2021 reinforces our belief that the five players did an outstanding job in what was a very challenging year in 2020."

Sloane will be hoping for a better run with injury after a broken hand ruled him out of five games last year.

The Crows endured the worst season in their history after finishing 18th in 2020.

But there is reason for some optimism heading into Nicks' second season in charge after an impressive end to last season when Adelaide won three of its last four games.