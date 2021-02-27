GREATER Western Sydney is sweating on the fitness of gun new recruit Jesse Hogan, with the key forward in a race against time to be fit for a round one clash against St Kilda after suffering a quad injury at training this week.

Hogan is expected to miss between three to four weeks due to the latest setback and won't take part in any of the Giants' back-to-back practice matches against the Swans, meaning he will face an uphill battle to prove his fitness and return against the Saints in 22 days.

It's a cruel blow for the talented 26-year-old goalkicker, who has endured a number of injury issues that have plagued his seven seasons in the AFL system with both Melbourne and Fremantle.

The Giants had earmarked Hogan as one of the stars on the track this pre-season, having arrived at the club from the Dockers in exchange for pick No.54 last November.

However, he now joins a growing Giants injury list that also features star midfielder Lachie Whitfield (bruised liver), ruckman Braydon Preuss (shoulder), defender Adam Kennedy (shoulder), small forward Brent Daniels (hamstring) and the experienced Phil Davis (knee).

However, in better news for the club, small forward Bobby Hill and first-year wingman Ryan Angwin are both set to return from respective concussion issues for next week's AAMI Community Series clash against Sydney.