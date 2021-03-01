Harry Schoenberg, who played eight games in 2020, looked lively at times with some smart choices with the footy and should feature early this season. He looks destined for a permanent spot in the Crows' midfield this year.

Entering his third year at the Lions, former first-round draft pick Ely Smith is right in the frame to make his senior debut. Used on a wing for much of the day against Gold Coast, he battled hard for all four quarters and won a good share of the ball. It's tight for spots, but he's closer than he's ever been.

It's been a long time coming for Paddy Dow, but the former No.3 pick looks set for an exciting season. After managing just three games in a frustrating 2020 campaign, the youngster looked noticeably bigger after a summer spent improving his upper body strength to win more contested ball. The results were there for all to see on Thursday, as the explosive midfielder won plenty of the footy and pushed forward to kick two goals.

Brayden Sier staked his claim for extra midfield minutes, starting in the opening centre bounce alongside Scott Pendlebury, Josh Daicos and Brodie Grundy. Sier played three matches last season but will be eyeing extra minutes vacated by Adam Treloar's departure.

Playing as a deep target in attack, former Eagle Alec Waterman kicked four goals and took his chance in the senior setup. It was a timely performance from Waterman, who is now likely to win a spot on Essendon's list.

Fremantle ruckman Lloyd Meek has an opportunity to debut if No.1 big man Sean Darcy (knee) is not available, impressing in the ruck and getting the edge over premiership Eagle Nathan Vardy. He was strong in aerial contests and often gave his midfielders first use.

Speedster Jordan Clark will be one to watch in the Cats' AAMI Community Series clash with Essendon after spending the bulk of last week's scratch match stationed on a wing. Reduced to three games last season, the 20-year-old is itching for more game time in the early stages.

Young Sun Sam Flanders was energetic in the forward line and his pressure should have him knocking on the door. Flanders, who was taken with pick No.11 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft managed five games last season and looks destined to add to that tally this year.

There were some terrific signs from Giants youngster Matthew Flynn, who looks set for an AFL debut in the coming weeks following an imposing display. In the absence of new recruit Braydon Preuss, who underwent shoulder surgery last month, Flynn held his own against the experienced Tom Hickey and perhaps even shaded the ruck battle across the afternoon.

Tyler Brockman, who was selected with pick No.46 at last year's NAB AFL Draft, was blooded as a small forward against the Dogs and although quiet could shape as a chance for the Hawks' season-opening clash with Essendon.

Young Demon Kade Chandler pressed his claims for a round one berth with three goals against the Tigers. Chandler played one game in 2019, but looks set to feature early in the season with a number of Demons' forwards out of action.

Round one will mark almost two years since Dom Tyson played at the highest level and the former Demon was given ample opportunity on Thursday. Tyson started at the first centre bounce for the Roos alongside Aaron Hall, Jy Simpkin and Tom Campbell.

Young Port runner Miles Bergman missed the first half of 2020 with an ankle injury, and was unable to break through for a game in a strong line-up. Drafted as a forward, he played primarily on the wing and ran hard both ways, featuring at both ends of the ground.

Hugo Ralphsmith, noticeably bulked up in his second season at Richmond, was solid off half-back and is being groomed as a potential Bachar Houli replacement of the future. Ralphsmith has yet to feature at senior level after being taken at pick No.46 in 2019.

It's hard to see Mason Wood not getting a round one berth off Thursday's performance against North Melbourne. While he slotted four goals, his hit-up work across half-forward was just as impressive as he gave his former side the run-around.

The standout against the Giants was Academy graduate Errol Gulden, who helped drag his side back into the game with a flurry of nice moments in the third term. A smart kick into space that resulted in Tom Papley's second goal, which drew the sides level, was the pick of the action.

Jamaine Jones rotated between the wing, centre square and half-forward and is clearly in the mix after an excellent summer. The former Cat only played two games last year, but could be set for a permanent spot in the Eagles' 22.

The Bulldogs gave a chance to Anthony Scott, who did enough against the Hawks to earn a spot on the list via the pre-season supplemental selection period. Scott, 25, didn't look out of place, but might find it hard to fit in the Dogs' star-studded lineup.