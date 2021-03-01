Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

WE GOT our first taste of club versus club footy for this season in the form of scratch matches and there was plenty of information to come out for AFL Fantasy coaches.

Ownership of some players increased off the back of the practice games such as Carlton’s Paddy Dow (MID/FWD, $323,000) who lit it up against the Bombers with increased time in the midfield. In the same game, Harrison Jones (FWD, $170,000) all but locked himself a spot in Essendon’s round one team.

Sadly, popular Crow Wayne Milera (DEF, $446,000) was injured in his clash against the Power and will miss a significant number of games after having surgery on his patella tendon.

The Traders get inside word from AFL Media reporters as they help coaches find the diamonds in the rough as we pick our teams with just over two weeks to go until the first lockout.

In this week’s episode …

1:25 – It is Fantasy Draft season. Make sure you download the new Draft Kit.

3:00 – Changes to the Bacon Cup Draft league and how Calvin’s stat adjustments changes scoring.

6:55 – Warnie’s breaking news.

9:05 – Mitch Cleary says Stefan Martin looks to be the No. 1 ruck at the Dogs.

11:30 – Lock in Connor Downie as a debutant for the Hawks.

15:10 – Riley Beveridge talks up Paddy Dow as an option in your Fantasy Classic forward line.

22:00 – Essendon’s half-backs will be interesting this year with Dyson Heppell, Nick Hind and possibly Ned Cahill a chance to be lining up there this year.

25:00 – Tom Powell will be in Mitch Cleary’s team in round one.

26:40 – Maybe we won’t see Jaidyn Stephenson get the midfield clock that we first thought.

30:00 – Callum Twomey says that every Fantasy team should have Max Gawn.

36:00 – Patrick Dangerfield played primarily in the midfield in the first half before being put on ice.

40:30 – Calvin asks Mitch Cleary about where Brayden Sier is at for the Pies, but it sounds like Josh Daicos is the one to watch for Draft leagues.

44:20 – Your R3 should be Matthew Flynn. Lock it in.

47:00 – How will the MID-FWD mix look with Tim Taranto and Stephen Coniglio?

50:40 – The Swans will have a few kids running through and Riley Beveridge is keen on Errol Gulden as the pick of the cash cows.

55:00 – Sarah Black fills us in on the Milera injury.

57:10 – Jimmy Rowe kicked a goal and will be in the round one mix as a small forward for the Crows.

1:01:15 – Nathan Schmook was at Mineral Resources Park and said Liam Duggan should have a midfield role early while Elliot Yeo is out.

1:05:30 – Nat Fyfe played as a midfielder despite training as a forward in the pre-season.

1:09:25 – After a four goal performance, is Joe Daniher a lock for our teams?

1:12:25 – Michael Whiting suggests Ely Smith could line up on the wing as the Lions’ 22nd player.

1:17:00 – Can we play Matthew Flynn on your field?

1:23:30 – Who do you pick: Paddy Dow or Joe Daniher?

1:27:00 – Callum Mills or Tom Stewart?

1:30:30 – How many rookies can you play on your field?

1:33:20 – Who do you take with pick one in Draft?

1:37:15 – What did we learn from the utility bench position?

