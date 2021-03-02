Essendon and Hawthorn played at Adelaide Oval in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ROUND one fixture is locked in, with AFL boss Gillon McLachlan confirming the Essendon-Hawthorn match would remain at Marvel Stadium and not be moved to the MCG.

Following last week's announcement crowd capacity in Melbourne would begin the season at 50 per cent, speculation arose about a possible venue switch to maximise numbers.

The proposal would see the Bombers and Hawks, scheduled for March 20 at 7.25pm, switched to the MCG and played on the same day as Melbourne and Fremantle (scheduled for 1.45pm start).

AFL FIXTURE Check it out here

But the AFL CEO was having none of it.

"No, it won't (be changed)," McLachlan said.

"There's huge knock-on consequences of moving games.

"Melbourne are playing the same day. I think we've got to respect the Melbourne membership that they want to play their fixture at the MCG.

"There's just knock-ons everywhere.

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES Check out the pre-season fixture

"I understand the ask, to the extent it's been raised. We just plan on getting a great round of football away.

"The game's fixtured."

McLachlan also confirmed the first six rounds would go ahead as fixtured, providing the West Australian government eases its border restrictions with Victoria ahead of the season as planned.

"All things being equal and well in Victoria … the fixture stays as it is," he said.

"We cross our fingers.

"If things change, we'll deal with it then.

"At the moment it's all systems go with the fixture that was released in December."

The AFL boss said discussions were continuing with the Victorian government with the hope of increasing crowd capacity from 50 percent.

McLachlan was speaking in Brisbane at a joint announcement between the AFL and the Queensland government to inject $8 million into community facilities in the state.