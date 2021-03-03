The AFL is pleased to extend its partnership with AAMI in season 2021, as the official naming rights partner for the AAMI Community Camps and AAMI Community Series.

For the first time, the AAMI Community Camps will be held virtually and will feature a host of online activations involving thousands of people from across the country. The program includes a CoachAFL webinar series, proving over 4500 community coaches from all over Australia with an opportunity to learn from a panel of the game’s top AFL coaches.

Held from February 26- March 12, the AAMI Community Camps will see all 18 AFL Clubs connect with members and fans throughout their dedicated regions. Instead of going out into communities in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs will hold a series of video sessions and phone calls with local school students, community football volunteers and NAB AFL Auskick and junior football participants.

Established in 2003, the AFL’s Community Camps program have reached more than 1.5 million school students across 7,500 schools and over 48,500 people in aged care facilities and hospital.

AAMI’s support for Australian football also extends to the elite level competition, as the official naming rights partner of the AAMI Community Series which kicks off in Melbourne tomorrow night.

Held from March 4-8, the AAMI Community Series will see each AFL team play one pre-season match in their home state, with local state rivalries in Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales a highlight for fans across the county.

AAMI has been a valued partner of the AFL since 2017 and has recently expanded its position as a major partner of both the AFL and AFLW for at least the next three years.

St Kilda head coach Brett Ratten speaks with community coaches about the new virtual AAMI Community Camps and Coach AFL webinar series. Picture: Daniel Pockett, AFL Photos

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers said it is fantastic for the game to have Australia’s number one insurer for home, motor, and business expand its partnership with the AFL.

“We’re thrilled to have AAMI extend its partnership of our elite competitions and welcome them on board as the naming rights partner of the AAMI Community Series and AAMI Community Camps which has become a fan-favourite within grassroots communities across the country,” Ms Rogers said.

“While we have faced huge challenges as an industry over the past 12 months and were not able to take players out into communities this year, we have found a way to deliver the AAMI Community Camps to continue to strengthen the connection between our elite clubs and the wider community.

“The AAMI Community Camps provide the perfect platform for communities and individuals across the country, no matter where they live, to get closer to the players and the game.

“The AAMI Community Series is an important part of each AFL club’s preparation for the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, with fans getting an early glimpse of their teams and players.

“Regional areas and communities around the country are the heartbeat of Australian football and we hope to be able to return to each of those areas and play AAMI Community Series games there in the future.”

All 2021 AAMI Community Series matches will be broadcast live on FOX FOOTY and Kayo.

AAMI CEO Product & Portfolio, Lisa Harrison, said that AAMI is excited to showcase its support for football in season 2021 and beyond.

“Our recent AAMI DOES campaign highlights our commitment to being there for our customers and going the extra mile for our community, so we’re delighted to be able to extend this support to both grassroots football and the elite level,” Ms Harrison said.

“We’re proud to be the ‘doers’ of insurance, so we’re delighted to be working with the AFL to showcase this to the football community in season 2021 and beyond.”

