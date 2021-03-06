Veteran St Kilda ruckman Paddy Ryder leaves the field with teammates after a game against Essendon in round 12, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG fell one half short of a premiership in 2020, did some big-game hunting in the off-season and is again primed for a tilt for a flag this season with the most experienced list in the competition.

Champion Data's analysis of each club's list shows the Cats have an average of 88 games experience for each player, despite losing veterans Gary Ablett (357 games) and Harry Taylor (280) to retirement.

West Coast (80.5), St Kilda (78.3) and reigning back-to-back premier Richmond (76.6) round out the top four in terms of experience.

Clubs ranked by average games of experience

1 Geelong 88.0 2 West Coast 80.5 3 St Kilda 78.3 4 Richmond 76.6 5 Hawthorn 71.8 6 Port Adelaide 71.3 7 Melbourne 70.0 8 Carlton 68.5 9 Western Bulldogs 68.1 10 Sydney 66.0 11 Collingwood 65.6 12 Brisbane 62.0 13 North Melbourne 59.5 14 Fremantle 58.2 15 GWS Giants 57.5 16 Essendon 57.4 17 Adelaide 56.6 18 Gold Coast 53.0

The Cats have nine players currently aged 30 and over, with 12 players having played 170 games or more, including big-name recruits Shaun Higgins (237), Isaac Smith and Jeremy Cameron.

They aren't the oldest team in the competition though, with Brett Ratten's Saints narrowly taking that mantle.

Their average age is 25.4 years, slightly ahead of Geelong (25.3), West Coast (25) and Richmond (24.8).

Interestingly, the average age of the top three in that category exceeds that of 2020's oldest team, Collingwood.

Clubs ranked by average age

1 St Kilda 25.4 2 Geelong Cats 25.3 3 West Coast Eagles 25.0 4 Richmond 24.8 5 Western Bulldogs 24.7 6 Melbourne 24.6 7 Hawthorn 24.6 8 GWS Giants 24.5 9 Port Adelaide 24.4 10 Sydney Swans 24.3 11 Carlton 24.3 12 Collingwood 24.2 13 Fremantle 23.9 14 Essendon 23.9 15 Brisbane Lions 23.9 16 North Melbourne 23.8 17 Gold Coast Suns 23.7 18 Adelaide Crows 23.7

At the other end of the spectrum are Adelaide and Gold Coast.

Both teams average 23.7 years of age to be the joint youngest in the AFL, while the Suns (53 games) are the least experienced, just edging Adelaide (56.6), Essendon (57.5) and the rebuilt Greater Western Sydney (57.5).

Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson gave the Suns plenty of reasons to be optimistic in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane is an interesting case.

Having made the preliminary final last year, and acquiring Joe Daniher in the off-season, the Lions are fancied to challenge for a premiership, but are largely inexperienced.

They are ranked 15th for average age and 12th for average experience.

Clubs' spread of ages at round 1, 2021

Club 18-21 21-24 24-28 28-30 30+ Total Adelaide 14 12 9 4 5 44 Brisbane 12 13 12 3 4 44 Carlton 8 15 12 2 5 42 Collingwood 12 11 9 3 7 42 Essendon 13 12 11 4 3 43 Fremantle 12 12 11 5 3 43 Geelong 10 12 6 7 9 44 Gold Coast 18 9 13 6 3 49 GWS Giants 10 13 12 3 6 44 Hawthorn 12 10 12 4 5 43 Melbourne 11 6 14 6 4 41 North Melbourne 14 11 8 5 4 42 Port Adelaide 12 10 10 2 8 42 Richmond 10 11 9 7 5 42 St Kilda 4 12 18 3 5 42 Sydney 10 14 10 4 5 43 West Coast 9 11 10 7 5 42 Western Bulldogs 9 10 14 7 3 43

All stats supplied by Champion Data. All data correct at round one, 2021