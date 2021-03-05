DUAL All Australian Rory Laird has snubbed potential AFL free agency by signing a five-year contract extension with Adelaide.

Laird, who would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the looming season, has inked a deal tying him to the Crows until the end of 2026.

The 27-year-old was initially signed on the rookie list and has played 160 games for the Crows.

"I love this footy club and the direction we are headed," Laird said in a statement on Friday.

"In my time at the Crows we have had some great moments and some challenging ones but that is all about the journey we are on.

"I am really excited by the talent on our list, the coaches we have in place and the next chapter."

Laird made his name as a dashing defender before being moved into the midfield last season, when Adelaide finished last for the first time since the club's inception in 1991.

He won the Crows' club champion award in 2018 and was an All-Australian selection in 2017 and 2018.

Adelaide's list manager Justin Reid said he was thrilled to secure Laird on a long-term deal.

"Rory has been a fantastic player ... but what can't be measured is how highly regarded he is internally and the influence he is having over our young and developing group," Reid said.

"He is the total professional."