Lachlan Bramble in action for Williamstown in the VFL in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has signed Lachlan Bramble to a one-year rookie contract as part of the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Hawthorn from the Box Hill Hawks.

Head of Football Rob McCartney said Bramble had impressed in the club's recent trial matches.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

"We're excited to bring Lachlan into the fold at Hawthorn," said McCartney.

"We see plenty of upside with Lachlan, he's got experience playing at the VFL level with Williamstown and had signed on with Box Hill earlier this year. He has shown good development over the past few years and has plenty of room to grow.

"Lachlan has presented himself strongly over the pre-season and our recent trial matches. He's got versatility in his game, shows skill on both sides of his body and possesses good speed and power.

"We believe the added maturity of some life experience outside of football will set Lachlan in good stead as he takes the next step in his football career."

The Hawks have one more list spot available after the retirement of Tom Scully.