THE AFL advises the Match Review of Thursday – Sunday matches of the 2021 AAMI Community Series has been completed. Four charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Zac Williams, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Hunter Clark, St Kilda, during the first quarter of the AAMI Community Series match between Carlton and St Kilda, played at Marvel Stadium on Thursday March 4.

In summary he can accept a one match sanction with an early plea.

WATCH: Why Williams has been hit with a one-game ban Zac Williams faces a suspension for rough conduct on Hunter Clark and could miss round one

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a one match sanction.

Stephen Coniglio, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Callum Mills, Sydney Swans, during the second quarter of the AAMI Community Series match between the GWS GIANTS and the Sydney Swans, played at GIANTS Stadium on Sunday March 7.

In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Karl Amon, Port Adelaide, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Leigh Fisher) during the fourth quarter of the AAMI Community Series match Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows, played at Flinders University Stadium on Sunday March 7.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Darcy Tucker, Fremantle, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Luke Shuey, West Coast Eagles, during the second quarter of the AAMI Community Series match between the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday March 7.

In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.