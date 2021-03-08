A PROMISING stint in the forward line in Thursday night's AAMI Community Series clash has seen former Melbourne player Oscar McDonald win the final place on Carlton's list.

McDonald kicked two goals for the Blues in their 26-point loss to the Saints last week, playing as the side's deepest forward in the absence of fellow marking targets Charlie Curnow (knee), Harry McKay (ankle), Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Levi Casboult (knee).

His two goals complemented 13 disposals and six marks, with the versatile 196cm McDonald also rotating through the ruck alongside Marc Pittonet throughout the night.

His performance has seen him win the final place on Carlton's list as a pre-season Supplemental Selection Period signing, with McDonald earning a second chance after 81 senior games across six seasons with Melbourne.

"Oscar has fit in really well with our backline group over the pre-season and we look forward to seeing him continue to strengthen those connections as the year evolves," Carlton's list manager Nick Austin said.

"As we also saw on Thursday night, Oscar is also able to play other roles across the ground which gives us some flexibility across the board.

"It is never an easy situation for a train-on player, however from the moment Oscar walked into the football club late last year he has done everything possible to earn a spot on the list. He already has six years of experience at the elite level, has a great work ethic and above all is a great person who will be a welcome addition to the playing group."

McDonald had been competing with ex-Richmond and Carlton tall Callum Moore, former Collingwood and Adelaide forward Ben Crocker and Murray Bushrangers midfielder Zavier Maher for the final spot on the club's list.