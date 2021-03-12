Our esteemed team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2021.
Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).
Damian Barrett
Premier: Port Adelaide
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Greater Western Sydney
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Charlie Dixon
NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell
Recruit of the year: Stef Martin
Surprise All-Australian: Jack Higgins
Headline you'll see: Tribunal overrules MRP ... again
Headline you won't see: Tassie granted AFL licence
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 113
Who should headline the GF entertainment? Def Leppard
Big call: Clarko and Jeff come to blows
Barrett's ladder prediction
1. Port Adelaide
2. Brisbane
3. Richmond
4. Geelong
5. West Coast
6. Sydney
7. Western Bulldogs
8. St Kilda
9. Collingwood
10. Fremantle
11. Carlton
12. Melbourne
13. Gold Coast
14. Essendon
15. Greater Western Sydney
16. Adelaide
17. Hawthorn
18. North Melbourne
Riley Beveridge
Premier: Port Adelaide
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: Adelaide
Moving up: Western Bulldogs
Set to fall: Hawthorn
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (Richmond)
NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell
Recruit of the year: Jack Higgins
Surprise All-Australian: Jayden Short
Headline you'll see: Old rivalry heats up as Blues, Pies take top-eight race into final week
Headline you won't see: Fans stay level-headed as first man-on-the-mark penalty is paid
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick: 121
Who should headline the GF entertainment: Dua Lipa
Big call: There will be a record number of 100-point margins in 2021
Beveridge's ladder prediction
1. Port Adelaide
2. Geelong
3. Richmond
4. Western Bulldogs
5. Brisbane
6. St Kilda
7. West Coast
8. Collingwood
9. Carlton
10. Melbourne
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. Fremantle
13. Essendon
14. Sydney
15. Gold Coast
16. Hawthorn
17. North Melbourne
18. Adelaide
Sarah Black
Premier: Port Adelaide
Runner-up: Richmond
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Fremantle
Set to fall: Greater Western Sydney
Brownlow Medal: Nat Fyfe
Coleman Medal: Charlie Dixon
NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell
Recruit of the year: Stef Martin
Surprise All-Australian: Mark O'Connor
Headline you'll see: Joe makes Bombers pay, kicking six
Headline you won't see: Too old, too slow Cats miss finals for second time since 06
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 72
Who should headline the GF entertainment? If the last few years have proven anything, it needs to be someone playing well-known songs with a fast tempo, and probably Aussie because of border restrictions. Bring back Jet. Or left field, The Cat Empire.
Big call: Lance Franklin will play at least 15 games this year.
Black's ladder prediction
1. Port Adelaide
2. Richmond
3. Geelong
4. Brisbane
5. Western Bulldogs
6. West Coast
7. Collingwood
8. St Kilda
9. Melbourne
10. Fremantle
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. Essendon
13. Carlton
14. Hawthorn
15. Gold Coast
16. Sydney
17. Adelaide
18. North Melbourne
AFL FIXTURE Check it out here
Mitch Cleary
Premier: Port Adelaide
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Gold Coast
Set to fall: Sydney
Brownlow Medal: Patrick Cripps
Coleman Medal: Charlie Cameron
NAB AFL Rising Star: Braeden Campbell
Recruit of the year: Stefan Martin
Surprise All-Australian: Brandan Parfitt
Headline you'll see: Sold-out 'G to host '04 rematch
Headline you won't see: Fans flock the SCG for Buddy's 1000th
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 114
Who should headline the GF entertainment? Coldplay
Big call: Melbourne ask Damien Hardwick and ex-Demon Alastair Clarkson to be their next coach
Cleary's ladder prediction
1. Port Adelaide
2. Brisbane
3. Richmond
4. Geelong
5. St Kilda
6. Western Bulldogs
7. West Coast
8. Collingwood
9. Carlton
10. Greater Western Sydney
11. Gold Coast
12. Fremantle
13. Melbourne
14. Essendon
15. Hawthorn
16. Adelaide
17. Sydney
18. North Melbourne
Cameron Noakes
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Fremantle
Set to fall: St Kilda
Brownlow Medal: Nat Fyfe
Coleman Medal: Joe Daniher
NAB AFL Rising Star: Chad Warner
Recruit of the year: Joe Daniher
Surprise All-Australian: Joe Daniher
Headline you'll see: The Joe show goes off: Daniher lights up prelim with sizzling six-goal bag
Headline you won't see: Why didn't we go for Joe? Swans admit they stuffed up
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 99
Who should headline the GF entertainment? Eskimo Joe
Big call: AFL orders Kangaroos to relocate to North Tasmania
Noakes' ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Geelong
3. Port Adelaide
4. Richmond
5. Western Bulldogs
6. Fremantle
7. West Coast
8. Melbourne
9. Collingwood
10. Greater Western Sydney
11. St Kilda
12. Carlton
13. Gold Coast
14. Sydney
15. Essendon
16. Hawthorn
17. Adelaide
18. North Melbourne
Nathan Schmook
Premier: Port Adelaide
Runner-up: Richmond
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Fremantle
Set to fall: Hawthorn
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (Richmond)
NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell
Recruit of the year: Jeremy Cameron
Surprise All-Australian: Hunter Clark
Headline you'll see: 'We'd love two of him': Dockers torn on Fyfe role
Headline you won't see: Rioli's return put on hold
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 125
Who should headline the GF entertainment? Dennis Cometti (the band)
Big call: 22-year-old Brennan Cox will be one of the competition's best five defenders by the end of the season
Schmook's ladder prediction
1. Richmond
2. Port Adelaide
3. Geelong
4. West Coast
5. Brisbane
6. Western Bulldogs
7. St Kilda
8. Fremantle
9. Greater Western Sydney
10. Carlton
11. Gold Coast
12. Melbourne
13. Collingwood
14. Sydney
15. Essendon
16. Adelaide
17. Hawthorn
18. North Melbourne
WIN A $60K TOYOTA Massive prizes on offer in Fantasy
Callum Twomey
Premier: Port Adelaide
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Western Bulldogs
Set to fall: St Kilda
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (Richmond)
NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell
Recruit of the year: Stef Martin
Surprise All-Australian: Zac Fisher
Headline you'll see: Cripps contract locked in as Blues charge continues
Headline you won't see: Buddy reaches magical 1000-goal milestone
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 98
Who should headline the GF entertainment? Robbie Williams
Big call: Joe show no go as Lions drop back
Twomey's ladder prediction
1. Port Adelaide
2. Geelong
3. Richmond
4. Western Bulldogs
5. West Coast
6. Carlton
7. Collingwood
8. Brisbane
9. Melbourne
10. St Kilda
11. Gold Coast
12. Fremantle
13. Greater Western Sydney
14. Sydney
15. Essendon
16. Adelaide
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
Michael Whiting
Premier: Geelong
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Gold Coast
Set to fall: Collingwood
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell
Recruit of the year: Joe Daniher
Surprise All-Australian: Hunter Clark
Headline you'll see: Players call for shorter pre-seasons to become the norm
Headline you won't see: Grand Final week missing something not being in Brisbane
How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 113
Who should headline the GF entertainment? Bernard Fanning
Big call: We'll see a record number of 100-plus point margins with quicker games and fewer interchanges.
Whiting's ladder prediction
1. Geelong
2. Brisbane
3. Port Adelaide
4. Richmond
5. Western Bulldogs
6. West Coast
7. St Kilda
8. Greater Western Sydney
9. Collingwood
10. Gold Coast
11. Melbourne
12. Carlton
13. Sydney
14. Fremantle
15. Essendon
16. Hawthorn
17. Adelaide
18. North Melbourne