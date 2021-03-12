Our esteemed team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2021.

Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).

Damian Barrett

Premier: Port Adelaide

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Greater Western Sydney

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Charlie Dixon

NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell

Recruit of the year: Stef Martin

Surprise All-Australian: Jack Higgins

Headline you'll see: Tribunal overrules MRP ... again

Headline you won't see: Tassie granted AFL licence

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 113

Who should headline the GF entertainment? Def Leppard

Big call: Clarko and Jeff come to blows

Barrett's ladder prediction

1. Port Adelaide

2. Brisbane

3. Richmond

4. Geelong

5. West Coast

6. Sydney

7. Western Bulldogs

8. St Kilda

9. Collingwood

10. Fremantle

11. Carlton

12. Melbourne

13. Gold Coast

14. Essendon

15. Greater Western Sydney

16. Adelaide

17. Hawthorn

18. North Melbourne

Riley Beveridge

Premier: Port Adelaide

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: Adelaide

Moving up: Western Bulldogs

Set to fall: Hawthorn

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (Richmond)

NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell

Recruit of the year: Jack Higgins

Surprise All-Australian: Jayden Short

Headline you'll see: Old rivalry heats up as Blues, Pies take top-eight race into final week

Headline you won't see: Fans stay level-headed as first man-on-the-mark penalty is paid

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick: 121

Who should headline the GF entertainment: Dua Lipa

Big call: There will be a record number of 100-point margins in 2021

Beveridge's ladder prediction

1. Port Adelaide

2. Geelong

3. Richmond

4. Western Bulldogs

5. Brisbane

6. St Kilda

7. West Coast

8. Collingwood

9. Carlton

10. Melbourne

11. Greater Western Sydney

12. Fremantle

13. Essendon

14. Sydney

15. Gold Coast

16. Hawthorn

17. North Melbourne

18. Adelaide

Sarah Black

Premier: Port Adelaide

Runner-up: Richmond

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Greater Western Sydney

Brownlow Medal: Nat Fyfe

Coleman Medal: Charlie Dixon

NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell

Recruit of the year: Stef Martin

Surprise All-Australian: Mark O'Connor

Headline you'll see: Joe makes Bombers pay, kicking six

Headline you won't see: Too old, too slow Cats miss finals for second time since 06

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 72

Who should headline the GF entertainment? If the last few years have proven anything, it needs to be someone playing well-known songs with a fast tempo, and probably Aussie because of border restrictions. Bring back Jet. Or left field, The Cat Empire.

Big call: Lance Franklin will play at least 15 games this year.

Black's ladder prediction

1. Port Adelaide

2. Richmond

3. Geelong

4. Brisbane

5. Western Bulldogs

6. West Coast

7. Collingwood

8. St Kilda

9. Melbourne

10. Fremantle

11. Greater Western Sydney

12. Essendon

13. Carlton

14. Hawthorn

15. Gold Coast

16. Sydney

17. Adelaide

18. North Melbourne

Mitch Cleary

Premier: Port Adelaide

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Gold Coast

Set to fall: Sydney

Brownlow Medal: Patrick Cripps

Coleman Medal: Charlie Cameron

NAB AFL Rising Star: Braeden Campbell

Recruit of the year: Stefan Martin

Surprise All-Australian: Brandan Parfitt

Headline you'll see: Sold-out 'G to host '04 rematch

Headline you won't see: Fans flock the SCG for Buddy's 1000th

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 114

Who should headline the GF entertainment? Coldplay

Big call: Melbourne ask Damien Hardwick and ex-Demon Alastair Clarkson to be their next coach

Cleary's ladder prediction

1. Port Adelaide

2. Brisbane

3. Richmond

4. Geelong

5. St Kilda

6. Western Bulldogs

7. West Coast

8. Collingwood

9. Carlton

10. Greater Western Sydney

11. Gold Coast

12. Fremantle

13. Melbourne

14. Essendon

15. Hawthorn

16. Adelaide

17. Sydney

18. North Melbourne

Cameron Noakes

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: St Kilda

Brownlow Medal: Nat Fyfe

Coleman Medal: Joe Daniher

NAB AFL Rising Star: Chad Warner

Recruit of the year: Joe Daniher

Surprise All-Australian: Joe Daniher

Headline you'll see: The Joe show goes off: Daniher lights up prelim with sizzling six-goal bag

Headline you won't see: Why didn't we go for Joe? Swans admit they stuffed up

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 99

Who should headline the GF entertainment? Eskimo Joe

Big call: AFL orders Kangaroos to relocate to North Tasmania

Noakes' ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Geelong

3. Port Adelaide

4. Richmond

5. Western Bulldogs

6. Fremantle

7. West Coast

8. Melbourne

9. Collingwood

10. Greater Western Sydney

11. St Kilda

12. Carlton

13. Gold Coast

14. Sydney

15. Essendon

16. Hawthorn

17. Adelaide

18. North Melbourne

Nathan Schmook

Premier: Port Adelaide

Runner-up: Richmond

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Hawthorn

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (Richmond)

NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell

Recruit of the year: Jeremy Cameron

Surprise All-Australian: Hunter Clark

Headline you'll see: 'We'd love two of him': Dockers torn on Fyfe role

Headline you won't see: Rioli's return put on hold

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 125

Who should headline the GF entertainment? Dennis Cometti (the band)

Big call: 22-year-old Brennan Cox will be one of the competition's best five defenders by the end of the season

Schmook's ladder prediction

1. Richmond

2. Port Adelaide

3. Geelong

4. West Coast

5. Brisbane

6. Western Bulldogs

7. St Kilda

8. Fremantle

9. Greater Western Sydney

10. Carlton

11. Gold Coast

12. Melbourne

13. Collingwood

14. Sydney

15. Essendon

16. Adelaide

17. Hawthorn

18. North Melbourne

Callum Twomey

Premier: Port Adelaide

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Western Bulldogs

Set to fall: St Kilda

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch (Richmond)

NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell

Recruit of the year: Stef Martin

Surprise All-Australian: Zac Fisher

Headline you'll see: Cripps contract locked in as Blues charge continues

Headline you won't see: Buddy reaches magical 1000-goal milestone

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 98

Who should headline the GF entertainment? Robbie Williams

Big call: Joe show no go as Lions drop back

Twomey's ladder prediction

1. Port Adelaide

2. Geelong

3. Richmond

4. Western Bulldogs

5. West Coast

6. Carlton

7. Collingwood

8. Brisbane

9. Melbourne

10. St Kilda

11. Gold Coast

12. Fremantle

13. Greater Western Sydney

14. Sydney

15. Essendon

16. Adelaide

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Michael Whiting

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Gold Coast

Set to fall: Collingwood

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

NAB AFL Rising Star: Matt Rowell

Recruit of the year: Joe Daniher

Surprise All-Australian: Hunter Clark

Headline you'll see: Players call for shorter pre-seasons to become the norm

Headline you won't see: Grand Final week missing something not being in Brisbane

How many goals will the Jezza/Tomahawk combo kick? 113

Who should headline the GF entertainment? Bernard Fanning

Big call: We'll see a record number of 100-plus point margins with quicker games and fewer interchanges.

Whiting's ladder prediction

1. Geelong

2. Brisbane

3. Port Adelaide

4. Richmond

5. Western Bulldogs

6. West Coast

7. St Kilda

8. Greater Western Sydney

9. Collingwood

10. Gold Coast

11. Melbourne

12. Carlton

13. Sydney

14. Fremantle

15. Essendon

16. Hawthorn

17. Adelaide

18. North Melbourne