PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordon Butts  Ankle  TBC
 Ben Davis  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Doedee  Groin  TBC
 Jake Kelly  Hamstring  TBC
 David Mackay  Concussion  TBC
 Wayne Milera  Patella tendon  6-9 months
 Daniel Talia  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Adelaide's backline has been hit hard with dashing half-back Milera rupturing his patella tendon in a practice match and set to miss a big chunk of the year. Key defender Doedee is another concern who has just had no luck with injury. Doedee missed the AAMI Community Series game but Adelaide will be hopeful his return is not too far away given veteran full-back Talia (knee) will miss the first couple of rounds after off-season surgery. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  Test 
 Darcy Gardiner  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  TBC
 Dan McStay  Knee  3-6 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Confirmation Rayner ruptured his ACL on Monday night is a devastating blow for the Lions, with the 21-year-old to miss the entire season. McStay and Gardiner have both been ruled out of the opening round against Sydney, but should be back soon after. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eddie Betts  Calf  Test
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Levi Casboult  Knee  Test
 Tom De Koning  Back  3-4 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Harry McKay  Ankle  Test
 Nic Newman  Knee  TBC
 Jack Newnes  Ankle  Test
 Sam Philp  Hip  3-4 weeks
 Jacob Weitering  Hip  Test
 Zac Williams  Supsension  Round two
 Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Blues expect McKay (ankle), Weitering (hip) and Newnes (ankle) to be fit for round one, despite all three exiting last Thursday night's AAMI Community Series clash early. All three did light skills work at training on Tuesday and should be available. However, attacking trio Betts (calf), Casboult (knee) and McGovern (hamstring) all remain under injury clouds. Curnow (knee), De Koning (back), Kemp (foot), Marchbank (calf) and Newman (knee) are all long-term prospects, while Williams is set to miss through suspension. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Hamstring  Test
 Mark Keane  Hand  Test
 Will Kelly  Collarbone  6-10 weeks
 Chris Mayne  Concussion  Test
 Brody Mihocek  Calf  Test
 Steele Sidebottom  Calf  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Sidebottom remains touch-and-go for the season opener with the Western Bulldogs after scans revealed a minor strain in his calf following the Richmond hitout. The Pies are adamant he's a 50-50 proposition to recover from the injury sustained exactly two weeks from round one. Kelly will be sidelined for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the broken collarbone he suffered against the Tigers. Adams faces a big week on the training track to prove he'll be fit to tackle the Dogs. The Pies are confident Mihocek and Mayne will be available after missing the clash with the Tigers. Keane has this week returned to full training with a glove after recently breaking his hand. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Ambrose  Foot  TBC
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle   3-4 weeks
 Nick Hind  Shoulder  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 James Stewart  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  5-6 months
 David Zaharkis  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

There's a number of Essendon players who face wait-and-see timeframes on their injury recoveries, with Ambrose taking longer than hoped to be back from his foot injury and Zaharakis also making progress after his knee surgery. Stewart will miss at least eight weeks, Hurley is out indefinitely following his nasty hip infection, while Stringer faces an uphill battle to be ready for the start of the season after his niggling Achilles injury. Hind came out of Saturday's pre-season clash with Geelong with their concerns, while Mosquito faces a long time on the sidelines after his knee reconstruction late last season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Leg  TBC
 Brett Bewley  Quad  Test
 Adam Cerra  Calf  Test
 Mitch Crowden  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Knee  Test
 Rory Lobb  Knee  6-10 weeks
 Griffin Logue  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Sturt  Ankle  TBC
 Luke Valente  Calf  Test
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Scans cleared Lobb of the need for surgery for a knee injury but he will need to be in a moon boot for six weeks before more assessment, ruling him out for at least the first month of the season and likely longer. Banfield has suffered a syndesmosis injury, which typically requires six to eight weeks on the sidelines. Cerra was rested against West Coast with a calf complaint but should return in round one, while Darcy and Logue are racing the clock. Walters was confident his hamstring injury was "low grade", but scans indicated he will require up a month on the sidelines. Sturt has spent much of the pre-season working solo but is now lifting his running workload in an encouraging sign. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Dahlhaus  Groin  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Calf  Test
 Darcy Fort  Knee  Indefinite
 Esava Ratugolea  Leg knock  Test
 Rhys Stanley  Concussion  Test
 Sam Simpson  Shoulder  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Knee  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Duncan remains the biggest round one concern for the Cats' first-choice stars as he races to overcome a calf injury. The 29-year-old has started running after his second setback this summer and needs a big week on the training track to put his hand up. The Cats are more bullish on Dahlhaus' return from a groin complaint after playing limited minutes in a VFL practice match on the weekend. Ratugolea should be available for round one selection despite missing the two pre-season hitouts following a kick to the leg, while Stanley will have cleared the 12-day concussion protocol from his knock on February 26. Stephens has been slowed by a small knee setback, while Simpson is still building strength from post-season shoulder surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Rory Atkins  Foot  Test
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Joel Jeffrey  Finger  1 week
 Patrick Murtagh  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Izak Rankine  Ankle  Test
 Zac Smith  Knee  10 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Rankine missed Monday night's AAMI Community Series game against Brisbane after tweaking his ankle last week but is expected to rejoin the main group in the next few days. Depending on how he trains he should be available for round one. Atkins is also back training and should be available for the start of the season, although is unlikely to be selected in the senior team after not playing any games. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Flynn  Ankle  Test
 Jesse Hogan  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hutcheson  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Lachie Keeffe  Ankle  Test
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Liver  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Keeffe hobbled from the field late in Sunday's win over Sydney, but the early diagnosis is positive. He will be monitored but is expected to be fine for the opening round against St Kilda, as are Flynn and Daniels after recent setbacks. Whitfield is still at least a month away from a return as he battles a bruised liver suffered at training in early February. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Gunston  Back  4-8 weeks
 Mitch Lewis  Back  Test
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Tom Mitchell  Shoulder  Test
 Jack Scrimshaw  Knee  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Tom Mitchell could be in line to play a VFL scratch match against Casey this week as he pushes his case for round one. However, Alastair Clarkson has been on record suggesting he would even be willing to throw his Brownlow medallist in for the season opener without a formal match under his belt. Wingard is touch-and-go after a recent calf strain, while Scrimshaw needs to overcome bone bruising in his knee. Lewis is expected to be OK after pulling out of the AAMI Community Series hitout late with a bask spasm, however Gunston will miss at least the first month of the season. Seamus Mitchell is nearing a return to full training, while Sicily may be considered later in the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Angus Brayshaw  Foot  Test
 Ben Brown  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Michael Hibberd  Ankle  TBC
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jay Lockhart  Testicle  TBC
 Steven May  Chest  Test
 Jake Melksham  Hamstring  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Christian Salem  Hamstring  Test
 Joel Smith  Finger  Test
 Jack Viney  Foot  2 weeks
 Sam Weideman  Leg  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful Brayshaw (foot), Melksham (hamstring) and Salem (hamstring) will be available for round one, but Viney (foot) will definitely miss out. Lockhart (testicle) will be sidelined for some time, but the club is confident May (chest) should be OK. Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) will likely miss the first month of the campaign. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Calf  Test
 Aiden Bonar  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Ben Cunnington  Test  Test
 Trent Dumont  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Matt McGuinness  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  Test
 Robbie Tarrant  Adductor  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will debate whether they can bring Anderson (calf), Cunnington (concussion) and Polec (hamstring) all back at once for round one, having each missed their pre-season fixtures. Tarrant (adductor) is also being monitored, with the club still hopeful he will be fit for round one despite being managed last Saturday. Dumont (calf) is unlikely to feature, while Comben (leg) is a long-term prospect. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hamish Hartlett  Hamstring sorenss  Test
 Todd Marshall  Cheek  Test
 Trent McKenzie  Corked thigh  Test
 Sam Powell-Pepper  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Connor Rozee  Foot  3-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Hartlett, Marshall and McKenzie will likely be available for the season-opener after both missed the AAMI Community Series clash with minor concerns. Rozee played against the Crows, but has undergone surgery on his foot and will miss the start of the season. Powell-Pepper will be racing the clock for round one. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Bachar Houli  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Toe  Available
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  Available
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  4-5 months
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

It is a healthy list at Punt Road, with Houli the only one unlikely to play in round one with his calf injury that has lingered since last year's Grand Final. Prestia and Lynch didn't play against Collingwood in last week's AAMI Community Series game with the club being extra cautious but both are expected to play against Carlton. Soldo is making good progress from his knee reconstruction and the club believes he will play later in the season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Byrnes  Hamstring  4-8 weeks
 Brad Crouch  Suspension  Round three
 James Frawley  Hamstring  8-12 weeks
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  3-6 weeks
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Zak Jones  Hamstring  Test
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Frawley has been ruled out for at least eight weeks after damaging his hamstring tendon in the AAMI Community Series win over Carlton. The Saints will be cautious with the veteran who injured the same hamstring earlier in the pre-season. Hannebery will miss the season opener against Greater Western Sydney having not done enough conditioning due to a nagging calf injury but the Saints are confident he'll feature early. Jones will attempt to hit full speed running this week to put his hand up for the Giants and Marshall is nearing a return to running in the hope he can play inside the first month. Geary is progressing strongly from a fractured fibula sustained in late January. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Finger  6-8 weeks
 Lance Franklin  Calf  TBC
 Jake Lloyd  Knee  Test
 Callum Mills  Concussion  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Coach John Longmire officially ruled Franklin out of round one at the weekend, but said his superstar forward could be back shortly after. Franklin trained strongly last Friday but the Swans will be ultra cautious with the 34-year-old. Mills showed delayed signs of concussion and will be monitored ahead of round one. Lloyd tweaked his knee at training last week, but the club expects him to be fine for the season opener against Brisbane. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tim Kelly  Thumb  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Calf  Test
 Mark Hutchings  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Zac Langdon  Concussion  Test
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  Round 23
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  Indefinite
 Jake Waterman  Back  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Williams  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Osteitis pubis  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Langdon's 12-day period on the sidelines for concussion allows him to return for the round one clash against Gold Coast if he is cleared of symptoms. The Eagles are confident both Kelly and Kennedy will be available for round one, with the key pair set to feature in match simulation this weekend. While Venables has been able to progress into some contact work, he is not medically cleared to play. Yeo completed a powerful running session recently but has been ruled out for round one and looks a way off playing. - Nathan Schmook  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Shoulder  TBC
 Riley Garcia  Knee  TBC
 Mitch Hannan  Groin  TBC
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
 Aaron Naughton  Arm  Test
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hip  Test
 Easton Wood  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Wood hasn't been ruled out of round one yet but will need to make strides over the next week to be passed fit for the Friday night clash with Collingwood. The Dogs came out of the AAMI Community Series clash with some injury concerns, with Crozier requiring surgery on his shoulder. Naughton and Vandermeer are expected to be available. Hannan has been managing his groin injury since crossing from Melbourne but there is no timeline set. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 

