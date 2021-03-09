PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Ankle TBC Ben Davis Ankle TBC Tom Doedee Groin TBC Jake Kelly Hamstring TBC David Mackay Concussion TBC Wayne Milera Patella tendon 6-9 months Daniel Talia Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Adelaide's backline has been hit hard with dashing half-back Milera rupturing his patella tendon in a practice match and set to miss a big chunk of the year. Key defender Doedee is another concern who has just had no luck with injury. Doedee missed the AAMI Community Series game but Adelaide will be hopeful his return is not too far away given veteran full-back Talia (knee) will miss the first couple of rounds after off-season surgery. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring Test Darcy Gardiner Knee 2-3 weeks Connor McFadyen Knee TBC Dan McStay Knee 3-6 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Confirmation Rayner ruptured his ACL on Monday night is a devastating blow for the Lions, with the 21-year-old to miss the entire season. McStay and Gardiner have both been ruled out of the opening round against Sydney, but should be back soon after. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eddie Betts Calf Test Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Levi Casboult Knee Test Tom De Koning Back 3-4 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 6-8 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf 3-4 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Harry McKay Ankle Test Nic Newman Knee TBC Jack Newnes Ankle Test Sam Philp Hip 3-4 weeks Jacob Weitering Hip Test Zac Williams Supsension Round two Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Blues expect McKay (ankle), Weitering (hip) and Newnes (ankle) to be fit for round one, despite all three exiting last Thursday night's AAMI Community Series clash early. All three did light skills work at training on Tuesday and should be available. However, attacking trio Betts (calf), Casboult (knee) and McGovern (hamstring) all remain under injury clouds. Curnow (knee), De Koning (back), Kemp (foot), Marchbank (calf) and Newman (knee) are all long-term prospects, while Williams is set to miss through suspension. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring Test Mark Keane Hand Test Will Kelly Collarbone 6-10 weeks Chris Mayne Concussion Test Brody Mihocek Calf Test Steele Sidebottom Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Sidebottom remains touch-and-go for the season opener with the Western Bulldogs after scans revealed a minor strain in his calf following the Richmond hitout. The Pies are adamant he's a 50-50 proposition to recover from the injury sustained exactly two weeks from round one. Kelly will be sidelined for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the broken collarbone he suffered against the Tigers. Adams faces a big week on the training track to prove he'll be fit to tackle the Dogs. The Pies are confident Mihocek and Mayne will be available after missing the clash with the Tigers. Keane has this week returned to full training with a glove after recently breaking his hand. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Ambrose Foot TBC Dylan Clarke Ankle 3-4 weeks Nick Hind Shoulder Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite James Stewart Hamstring 8 weeks Jake Stringer Achilles 1-2 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee 5-6 months David Zaharkis Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

There's a number of Essendon players who face wait-and-see timeframes on their injury recoveries, with Ambrose taking longer than hoped to be back from his foot injury and Zaharakis also making progress after his knee surgery. Stewart will miss at least eight weeks, Hurley is out indefinitely following his nasty hip infection, while Stringer faces an uphill battle to be ready for the start of the season after his niggling Achilles injury. Hind came out of Saturday's pre-season clash with Geelong with their concerns, while Mosquito faces a long time on the sidelines after his knee reconstruction late last season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Leg TBC Brett Bewley Quad Test Adam Cerra Calf Test Mitch Crowden Ankle 5-6 weeks Sean Darcy Knee Test Rory Lobb Knee 6-10 weeks Griffin Logue Hamstring Test Sam Sturt Ankle TBC Luke Valente Calf Test Michael Walters Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Scans cleared Lobb of the need for surgery for a knee injury but he will need to be in a moon boot for six weeks before more assessment, ruling him out for at least the first month of the season and likely longer. Banfield has suffered a syndesmosis injury, which typically requires six to eight weeks on the sidelines. Cerra was rested against West Coast with a calf complaint but should return in round one, while Darcy and Logue are racing the clock. Walters was confident his hamstring injury was "low grade", but scans indicated he will require up a month on the sidelines. Sturt has spent much of the pre-season working solo but is now lifting his running workload in an encouraging sign. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Dahlhaus Groin Test Mitch Duncan Calf Test Darcy Fort Knee Indefinite Esava Ratugolea Leg knock Test Rhys Stanley Concussion Test Sam Simpson Shoulder TBC Cooper Stephens Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Duncan remains the biggest round one concern for the Cats' first-choice stars as he races to overcome a calf injury. The 29-year-old has started running after his second setback this summer and needs a big week on the training track to put his hand up. The Cats are more bullish on Dahlhaus' return from a groin complaint after playing limited minutes in a VFL practice match on the weekend. Ratugolea should be available for round one selection despite missing the two pre-season hitouts following a kick to the leg, while Stanley will have cleared the 12-day concussion protocol from his knock on February 26. Stephens has been slowed by a small knee setback, while Simpson is still building strength from post-season shoulder surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rory Atkins Foot Test Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Joel Jeffrey Finger 1 week Patrick Murtagh Calf 1-2 weeks Izak Rankine Ankle Test Zac Smith Knee 10 weeks Rory Thompson Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Rankine missed Monday night's AAMI Community Series game against Brisbane after tweaking his ankle last week but is expected to rejoin the main group in the next few days. Depending on how he trains he should be available for round one. Atkins is also back training and should be available for the start of the season, although is unlikely to be selected in the senior team after not playing any games. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Matt Flynn Ankle Test Jesse Hogan Quad 1-2 weeks Tom Hutcheson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Lachie Keeffe Ankle Test Adam Kennedy Shoulder 12-16 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 12-16 weeks Lachie Whitfield Liver 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Keeffe hobbled from the field late in Sunday's win over Sydney, but the early diagnosis is positive. He will be monitored but is expected to be fine for the opening round against St Kilda, as are Flynn and Daniels after recent setbacks. Whitfield is still at least a month away from a return as he battles a bruised liver suffered at training in early February. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Gunston Back 4-8 weeks Mitch Lewis Back Test Seamus Mitchell Ankle 1-2 weeks Tom Mitchell Shoulder Test Jack Scrimshaw Knee Test James Sicily Knee Indefinite Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Tom Mitchell could be in line to play a VFL scratch match against Casey this week as he pushes his case for round one. However, Alastair Clarkson has been on record suggesting he would even be willing to throw his Brownlow medallist in for the season opener without a formal match under his belt. Wingard is touch-and-go after a recent calf strain, while Scrimshaw needs to overcome bone bruising in his knee. Lewis is expected to be OK after pulling out of the AAMI Community Series hitout late with a bask spasm, however Gunston will miss at least the first month of the season. Seamus Mitchell is nearing a return to full training, while Sicily may be considered later in the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Angus Brayshaw Foot Test Ben Brown Knee 4-6 weeks Michael Hibberd Ankle TBC Marty Hore Knee Season Jay Lockhart Testicle TBC Steven May Chest Test Jake Melksham Hamstring Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Christian Salem Hamstring Test Joel Smith Finger Test Jack Viney Foot 2 weeks Sam Weideman Leg 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful Brayshaw (foot), Melksham (hamstring) and Salem (hamstring) will be available for round one, but Viney (foot) will definitely miss out. Lockhart (testicle) will be sidelined for some time, but the club is confident May (chest) should be OK. Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) will likely miss the first month of the campaign. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Calf Test Aiden Bonar Calf 3-4 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Ben Cunnington Test Test Trent Dumont Calf 1-2 weeks Matt McGuinness Finger 3-4 weeks Jared Polec Hamstring Test Robbie Tarrant Adductor Test Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will debate whether they can bring Anderson (calf), Cunnington (concussion) and Polec (hamstring) all back at once for round one, having each missed their pre-season fixtures. Tarrant (adductor) is also being monitored, with the club still hopeful he will be fit for round one despite being managed last Saturday. Dumont (calf) is unlikely to feature, while Comben (leg) is a long-term prospect. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hamish Hartlett Hamstring sorenss Test Todd Marshall Cheek Test Trent McKenzie Corked thigh Test Sam Powell-Pepper Hand 1-2 weeks Connor Rozee Foot 3-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Hartlett, Marshall and McKenzie will likely be available for the season-opener after both missed the AAMI Community Series clash with minor concerns. Rozee played against the Crows, but has undergone surgery on his foot and will miss the start of the season. Powell-Pepper will be racing the clock for round one. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Cumberland Knee 6-8 weeks Bachar Houli Calf 1-2 weeks Tom Lynch Toe Available Dion Prestia Hamstring Available Ivan Soldo Knee 4-5 months Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

It is a healthy list at Punt Road, with Houli the only one unlikely to play in round one with his calf injury that has lingered since last year's Grand Final. Prestia and Lynch didn't play against Collingwood in last week's AAMI Community Series game with the club being extra cautious but both are expected to play against Carlton. Soldo is making good progress from his knee reconstruction and the club believes he will play later in the season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Hamstring 4-8 weeks Brad Crouch Suspension Round three James Frawley Hamstring 8-12 weeks Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 3-6 weeks Dan Hannebery Calf 2-4 weeks Zak Jones Hamstring Test Rowan Marshall Foot 2-4 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Frawley has been ruled out for at least eight weeks after damaging his hamstring tendon in the AAMI Community Series win over Carlton. The Saints will be cautious with the veteran who injured the same hamstring earlier in the pre-season. Hannebery will miss the season opener against Greater Western Sydney having not done enough conditioning due to a nagging calf injury but the Saints are confident he'll feature early. Jones will attempt to hit full speed running this week to put his hand up for the Giants and Marshall is nearing a return to running in the hope he can play inside the first month. Geary is progressing strongly from a fractured fibula sustained in late January. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Finger 6-8 weeks Lance Franklin Calf TBC Jake Lloyd Knee Test Callum Mills Concussion Test Sam Naismith Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Coach John Longmire officially ruled Franklin out of round one at the weekend, but said his superstar forward could be back shortly after. Franklin trained strongly last Friday but the Swans will be ultra cautious with the 34-year-old. Mills showed delayed signs of concussion and will be monitored ahead of round one. Lloyd tweaked his knee at training last week, but the club expects him to be fine for the season opener against Brisbane. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tim Kelly Thumb Test Josh Kennedy Calf Test Mark Hutchings Knee 3-4 weeks Zac Langdon Concussion Test Willie Rioli Suspension Round 23 Daniel Venables Concussion Indefinite Jake Waterman Back 1-2 weeks Bailey Williams Ankle 1-2 weeks Elliot Yeo Osteitis pubis TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Langdon's 12-day period on the sidelines for concussion allows him to return for the round one clash against Gold Coast if he is cleared of symptoms. The Eagles are confident both Kelly and Kennedy will be available for round one, with the key pair set to feature in match simulation this weekend. While Venables has been able to progress into some contact work, he is not medically cleared to play. Yeo completed a powerful running session recently but has been ruled out for round one and looks a way off playing. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Shoulder TBC Riley Garcia Knee TBC Mitch Hannan Groin TBC Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Aaron Naughton Arm Test Laitham Vandermeer Hip Test Easton Wood Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

Wood hasn't been ruled out of round one yet but will need to make strides over the next week to be passed fit for the Friday night clash with Collingwood. The Dogs came out of the AAMI Community Series clash with some injury concerns, with Crozier requiring surgery on his shoulder. Naughton and Vandermeer are expected to be available. Hannan has been managing his groin injury since crossing from Melbourne but there is no timeline set. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list