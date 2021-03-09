TWELVE players were handed 2021 contracts as part of the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) that closed on Tuesday.

Now, attention will quickly turn to the Mid-Season Draft which is currently slated for June.

Clubs were able to utilise selections in the SSP through list vacancies either left open from the NAB AFL Rookie Draft or through long-term injuries to existing players.

Essendon, Melbourne, Richmond and St Kilda were the most active, each adding two players via the SSP with every player taken now eligible available for immediate AFL selection.

It leaves 13 list openings across the competition that can be used in the Mid-Season Draft with any other retirements or season-ending injuries in the meantime to add to that number.

Players overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft or previously delisted players will be eligible with this year's start to state league competitions crucial to players' chances after heavily interrupted 2020 campaigns due to COVID-19.

Here's where your club is placed following the SSP heading into the Mid-Season Draft.

SSP signings: Nick Murray (Williamstown, VFL)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: One

Murray, 20, arrives as a readymade key defensive option with Daniel Talia (knee) to miss the start of the season and Tom Doedee (groin) in doubt for round one. Murray takes the spot of Bryce Gibbs on the Crows' list with the veteran retained on the list in order to receive his payout despite retiring last year. The Crows will be able to use one spot in June by placing Wayne Milera on the inactive list after a season-ending injury.

Crow Nick Murray in action against the Power in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: Sarah Reed, AFL Photos

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: One

The Lions can open up a berth for the Mid-Season Draft by placing Cam Rayner on the inactive list after confirmation he'll miss the season with a ruptured ACL.

SSP signings: Oscar McDonald (ex-Melbourne, AFL)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

The Blues had one spot remaining on their rookie list following last year's NAB AFL Rookie Draft. After adding McDonald, Zavier Maher, Callum Moore and Ben Crocker to its training squad, the Blues settled for the ex-Demon after he booted two goals in the AAMI Community Series loss to St Kilda. The Blues don't currently have any long-term injuries that will lead to participation in the Mid-Season Draft.

Oscar McDonald celebrates a goal during the Blues' AAMI Community Series loss to St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Two

Despite inviting Queenslander Jack Briskey to train for the past two months, the Pies informed the young defender on Monday they wouldn't be adding him to their playing list. After passing on two picks in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft, the Pies still have two openings for the Mid-Season Draft.

SSP signings: Kaine Baldwin (Glenelg, SANFL), Alec Waterman (Claremont, WAFL)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: One

The Bombers had one remaining list spot from the NAB AFL Rookie Draft and opened another vacancy with Irving Mosquito's season-ending ACL. They opted to bolster their forward stocks with ex-Eagle Waterman, 24, clinching a berth after four goals in a pre-season hitout against Carlton. Baldwin, 18, will be a long-term prospect as he recovers from his latest ACL setback with the South Australian likely to rejoin training in coming weeks. The retirement of Irishman Ross McQuillan gives the Bombers one pick in the Mid-Season Draft.

Alec Waterman during a pre-season training session at Essendon in 2021. Picture: essendonfc.com.au

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

The Dockers' list is fully stocked after last year's drafts with no season-ending injuries to prompt a Mid-Season Draft selection at this stage.

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

The Cats' list is fully stocked after last year's drafts with no long-term injuries or players on the inactive list to prompt a Mid-Season Draft selection at this stage.

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

The Suns' list is fully stocked after last year's drafts with no long-term injuries or players on the inactive list to prompt a Mid-Season Draft selection at this stage.

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

The Giants' list is fully stocked after last year's drafts with no long-term injuries or players on the inactive list to prompt a Mid-Season Draft selection at this stage.

SSP signings: Lachie Bramble (Box Hill, VFL)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

Following Tom Scully's early retirement, the Hawks took the opportunity to select a readymade midfield option from their VFL program for the last remaining list spot. Previously at Williamstown before landing at Box Hill, Bramble has impressed with his speed. The Hawks also invited Tasmanian key forward Jackson Callow and Dandenong Stingrays product Will Bravo to train before opting for Bramble. The Hawks are holding out hope James Sicily could play again this year so it's unlikely he'll be replaced with a Mid-Season Draft selection.

SSP signings: Majak Daw (North Heidelberg, Northern Football League), Deakyn Smith (Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Two

Starting the pre-season campaign with two spots to fill, the Demons' openings expanded to four with ACL injuries to Aaron Nietschke and Marty Hore. They opted to add Daw for an instant forward option and Smith as a longer term prospect. Despite the extra spots, the Demons chose not to hand train-on duo Kye Declase and Kobe Farmer, the son of club great Jeff, contracts for 2021. It leaves them with two spots for the Mid-Season Draft.

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: One

The Roos had a look at former Pie Flynn Appleby and ex-Lion Sam Skinner by adding the pair to their training squad over summer but chose not to offer them contracts. Instead, the Roos will take one pick to the Mid-Season Draft.

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: One

The Power passed on one pick in last year's NAB AFL Rookie Draft and will take it to the Mid-Season Draft. With the age profile of their list, don't expect them to use the selection on a mature-age recruit as they did in 2019 when they landed Cam Sutcliffe.

SSP signings: Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (Richmond, AFL), Rhyan Mansell (Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

The Tigers' list is full after using their two vacant berths on running defenders. Mansell arrives after tasting SANFL premiership success last year, while Eggmolesse-Smith has been handed another opportunity after he was delisted by the Tigers in November. The Tigers also had a look at ex-Crow Jordan Gallucci, West Adelaide midfielder Nicholas Couroupis and grandson of Tigers legend Michael Green, Josh. They could come into the reckoning for the Mid-Season Draft should the Tigers open up another spot through a retirement or long-term injury.

Tiger Derek Eggmolesse-Smith in action against the Pies in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

SSP signings: Paul Hunter (South Adelaide, SANFL), Mason Wood (ex-North Melbourne, AFL)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Three

With three openings following the NAB AFL Rookie Draft, the Saints quickly moved to add Wood as another forward target. Hunter was added thereafter as a back-up ruck option with concern around Rowan Marshall's foot injury. Ben Paton has since been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a broken leg, while Dylan Roberton's retirement last week takes the Saints back to three availabilities they can use in the Mid-Season Draft.

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: One

The Swans passed on one pick in last year's NAB AFL Rookie Draft and will take it to the Mid-Season Draft. With a host of readymade talent to line-up for their VFL team including ex-AFL duo Paddy McCartin (St Kilda) and Ben Silvagni (Carlton), the Swans could look to their own backyard come June.

SSP signings: Nil

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

The Eagles used their full allotment of selections in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft and would only have been able to use an SSP selection by moving a player to the long-term/inactive list. With Willie Rioli to return from his ASADA suspension in August and Daniel Venables progressing from concussion, they don't have any current openings. It didn't stop them having a look at ex-Lion Cedric Cox and WAFL pair Mic Martin (Subiaco) and Will Collins (Swan Districts) as part of their training squad in February.

SSP signings: Anthony Scott (Footscray, VFL)

Spots for Mid-Season Draft: Nil

Footscray product Anthony Scott committed to the Dogs last month despite a late attempt from Essendon to twist his arm and offer him a contract at Tullamarine. The 2019 Footscray best and fairest has slotted in at half-back and is firming for a round one debut. The Dogs also added Cody Preston (Eastern Ranges) and the son of former Dog Steve Macpherson, Ewan, to their training squad over summer but the pair weren't offered deals. The only long-term injury of note is Toby McLean's ACL, however with hope the premiership forward will return late in the season, it's not expected his spot will be utilised for a Mid-Season Draft selection.