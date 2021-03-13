IF HISTORY is any guide, Richmond is right in the frame to win a third straight premiership based on its list profile.

The Tigers team that defeated Geelong at the Gabba in October to win its second successive flag – and third in four years – had an average age of 27.1 years and an average experience of 132 games, according to stats provided by Champion Data.

Of the past 10 premiers, it was the third oldest team, behind Geelong's 2011 outfit and Hawthorn's three-peat team of 2015.

The Hawks provide the ideal case study as Damian Hardwick's men chase their own slice of history in 2021.

Average age and experience of premiership teams, 2010-20

SEASON CLUB AGE MATCHES 2010 Collingwood 24.2 101.2 2011 Geelong 27.3 145.8 2012 Sydney 26.5 131.4 2013 Hawthorn 26.8 139.5 2014 Hawthorn 26.8 137.5 2015 Hawthorn 27.8 166.8 2016 Western Bulldogs 24.4 82.1 2017 Richmond 25.1 104.1 2018 West Coast 26.3 120.8 2019 Richmond 26.5 125.6 2020 Richmond 27.1 132.0

Despite chasing an unlikely three-in-a-row and four-in-five, the numbers show Richmond should have plenty of fuel in the tank.

As Hawthorn won a third straight premiership against West Coast in 2015, its veteran team, led by Luke Hodge, averaged 27.8 years and a whopping 166.8 games a player.

Hodge, Sam Mitchell, Jordan Lewis, Shaun Burgoyne, David Hale, Josh Gibson and Brian Lake were all past 30 years of age.

It was by far the most experienced team of the past decade.

Hawthorn's 2015 premiership team celebrates their win over West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Based on that inexact science, Richmond's window is still wide open.

With limited list turnover, and even factoring for a few changes throughout the season, their average age would be less than that of Alastair Clarkson's most recent premiership outfit.

If – and it's the biggest if – the Tigers somehow got back to Grand Final day with the same team as last year, they'd have seven players 30 or older.

And if your team is at the younger end, the Western Bulldogs' triumph of 2016 always offers hope.

The Dogs were more akin to pups, with an average age on Grand Final day of just 24.4 years and an average of 82 games experience.

In promising signs for Brisbane fans, their Lions team (squad averages of 23.9 years, 62.0 games at R1) will most closely match that of the fairytale Bulldogs by the time Grand Final day rolls around.