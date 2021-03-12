FREMANTLE will have first access over Jesse Motlop, the son of former Power and North Melbourne forward Daniel, after the AFL approved the talented draftee as a Next Generation Academy player.

The AFL on Friday released its list of players who have qualified for clubs to have priority call under NGA rules, with the Dockers winning rights to Motlop, who shapes as a strong prospect in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft pool.

He is not eligible as a father-son selection for either Port Adelaide, where his father played 83 games, or the Kangaroos, where he made 47 appearances. The Dockers have also been awarded access to Richard Bartlett, who has caught the eye of recruiters.

Players can be eligible to join clubs as Next Generation Academy products if they live in their club's respective region and qualify under Indigenous or multicultural backgrounds.

The League has to tick off every application for the players, with clubs generally listing every available talent in order to ensure if they develop into a draft-eligible player they have first rights on them.

However under changed NGA rules for 2021, clubs will not be able to match bids on NGA players under the Academy bidding system if they are selected in the opening 20 picks.

Other notable names in this year's group include Youseph Dib, who has impressed at Collingwood and shapes as a likely draftee, and Blayne O'Loughlin at Adelaide. The exciting small forward is the nephew of Sydney great Michael.

St Kilda has a strong hand of NGA talents available this season, including Angus McLennan, Marcus Windhager and Jack Peris, who is the son of Olympian Nova Peris.

Jack Peris in action for the Flying Boomerangs in a 2019 exhibition game. Picture: AFL Photos

Windhager has returned from a knee reconstruction but has caught the eye of scouts and shapes as an exciting prospect for the Saints.

Richmond has access to Nyawi Moore, the son of former Bomber Nathan Lovett-Murray, as a Next Generation Academy player, but he can also join Essendon under the father-son rule. He trained there over summer.

2021 Next Generation Academy players

ADELAIDE

Diing Akur

Blake Cooper

Sung Hoon Ok

Lam Simon

Aiden Holland

Kynen Adams

Ba Nah Say

Isaiah Dudley

Jacob Lochowiak

Blayne O'Loughlin

Kobe Wilson

Lowan Welch

Mani Welch

BRISBANE

Nil

CARLTON

Julian Janev

Regan Uwandu

Domanic Akuei

COLLINGWOOD

Tharial Ter

Lachlan Dunneman

Luke Kelvie

Youseph Dib

Liam McDermott

Benjamin Quaynor

ESSENDON

Brayden Rioli

Jason Kenneth

Mason Bowden

John Orford

Marcus Eid

Mahat Ibrahim

Xavier Saly

Stanley Tipiloura

John Tipiloura

Michael Cooper

Jordon Bourke

Zander Te Brugge

Tommy Macumber

Ramzy Tannoura

Hassan Hussien

Tyson Tipuamantameri

Breyben Tipiloura

Marcus Jackman

FREMANTLE

Chris Walker

Keanu Haddow

Riley Colborne

Tristan Jacques

Kai Holmes

Seth Connor

Dominic Dravitzki

Lyle Sibosado

Eric Benning

Richard Bartlett

Xavier Wright

Cole Agnew

Jesse Motlop

GEELONG

Wandharringa Winunguj

Keam Chan

Alistair O'Donnell

Braiden Leong

Billy Collins

GOLD COAST

Nil

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Nil

HAWTHORN

Jamieson Vail

Salele Feagaimalii

Sage Tapner

Jarrod Thompson

Noah Desta

Paul Haasbroek

Zachary Cileceken

Elliot Triegaardt

Jahmain Harrison

Jobe Somerville



MELBOURNE

Cody Egan

Deakin Pereira

Reggie Gallagher

Joey Ryan Koo Kwet Kim

Antonio Quach

Kobi George

Mac Andrew

Ariki Lowe

Jacob Sengstock

Richard Riek Gai

Andrew Moniz-Wakefield

NORTH MELBOURNE

Desmond Tipuamantumirri

Thomas Dwyer

Che Haines

Nash Reynolds

Liam Flanigan

Jonty McIvor

Tony Aganas

PORT ADELAIDE

Ajay Hem

Callum Saunders

Amer El-Hosni

Zac Bishop

Abebaw Krause

Aiden Courtney

RICHMOND

Abel Conners

Mesang Dang

Will Dwyer

Ethan Baxter

Liua Polata

Rhylan Thorne

Antony Miller

Grant Fuller

Jim Bellas

Achoung Agog

Jake Zerbato

Noah Handy

Moala Polata

Mackenzie Cowley

Nyawi Moore

Ty-Reece Morgan

ST KILDA

Alecsander McComb

Declan McComb

Jack Peris

Mitchito Owens

Leon Alao

Scott Beilby

David Lega Frost

Angus McLennan

Rhys Gillard

Josiah Kyle

Marcus Windhager

SYDNEY

Nil

WEST COAST

Manase Mankane

Henry Alforque

Ashwin Creswell

Jack Tozawa

Jordan Kickett

Yong Deng

Petra Black

Thomas Dainton

Jacob Abrha

Jordan Berry

Jamison Ugle

Lawson Humphries

Prabhakar Basnet

Jeremy Myeong

Oliver Tough

Ethan Regan

Tyler Thomas

Saxon Gates

Jael Crisan

Bonheur Cubahiro

Sokaa Soka

Braydon Fawcett

Sidney Roberts

Levi Kelly

Daniel Hill (Robertson)

Malcolm Garlett

Richard Farmer

Toby Henry

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Cody Raak

Sam Chatfield

Siddharth Rajesh

Joshua Carlyle-Marks

Loris Bayly

Ethan Councillor

Kento Dobell

Blake Scott