FREMANTLE will have first access over Jesse Motlop, the son of former Power and North Melbourne forward Daniel, after the AFL approved the talented draftee as a Next Generation Academy player.
The AFL on Friday released its list of players who have qualified for clubs to have priority call under NGA rules, with the Dockers winning rights to Motlop, who shapes as a strong prospect in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft pool.
He is not eligible as a father-son selection for either Port Adelaide, where his father played 83 games, or the Kangaroos, where he made 47 appearances. The Dockers have also been awarded access to Richard Bartlett, who has caught the eye of recruiters.
Players can be eligible to join clubs as Next Generation Academy products if they live in their club's respective region and qualify under Indigenous or multicultural backgrounds.
The League has to tick off every application for the players, with clubs generally listing every available talent in order to ensure if they develop into a draft-eligible player they have first rights on them.
However under changed NGA rules for 2021, clubs will not be able to match bids on NGA players under the Academy bidding system if they are selected in the opening 20 picks.
Other notable names in this year's group include Youseph Dib, who has impressed at Collingwood and shapes as a likely draftee, and Blayne O'Loughlin at Adelaide. The exciting small forward is the nephew of Sydney great Michael.
St Kilda has a strong hand of NGA talents available this season, including Angus McLennan, Marcus Windhager and Jack Peris, who is the son of Olympian Nova Peris.
Windhager has returned from a knee reconstruction but has caught the eye of scouts and shapes as an exciting prospect for the Saints.
Richmond has access to Nyawi Moore, the son of former Bomber Nathan Lovett-Murray, as a Next Generation Academy player, but he can also join Essendon under the father-son rule. He trained there over summer.
2021 Next Generation Academy players
ADELAIDE
Diing Akur
Blake Cooper
Sung Hoon Ok
Lam Simon
Aiden Holland
Kynen Adams
Ba Nah Say
Isaiah Dudley
Jacob Lochowiak
Blayne O'Loughlin
Kobe Wilson
Lowan Welch
Mani Welch
BRISBANE
Nil
CARLTON
Julian Janev
Regan Uwandu
Domanic Akuei
COLLINGWOOD
Tharial Ter
Lachlan Dunneman
Luke Kelvie
Youseph Dib
Liam McDermott
Benjamin Quaynor
ESSENDON
Brayden Rioli
Jason Kenneth
Mason Bowden
John Orford
Marcus Eid
Mahat Ibrahim
Xavier Saly
Stanley Tipiloura
John Tipiloura
Michael Cooper
Jordon Bourke
Zander Te Brugge
Tommy Macumber
Ramzy Tannoura
Hassan Hussien
Tyson Tipuamantameri
Breyben Tipiloura
Marcus Jackman
FREMANTLE
Chris Walker
Keanu Haddow
Riley Colborne
Tristan Jacques
Kai Holmes
Seth Connor
Dominic Dravitzki
Lyle Sibosado
Eric Benning
Richard Bartlett
Xavier Wright
Cole Agnew
Jesse Motlop
GEELONG
Wandharringa Winunguj
Keam Chan
Alistair O'Donnell
Braiden Leong
Billy Collins
GOLD COAST
Nil
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
Nil
HAWTHORN
Jamieson Vail
Salele Feagaimalii
Sage Tapner
Jarrod Thompson
Noah Desta
Paul Haasbroek
Zachary Cileceken
Elliot Triegaardt
Jahmain Harrison
Jobe Somerville
MELBOURNE
Cody Egan
Deakin Pereira
Reggie Gallagher
Joey Ryan Koo Kwet Kim
Antonio Quach
Kobi George
Mac Andrew
Ariki Lowe
Jacob Sengstock
Richard Riek Gai
Andrew Moniz-Wakefield
NORTH MELBOURNE
Desmond Tipuamantumirri
Thomas Dwyer
Che Haines
Nash Reynolds
Liam Flanigan
Jonty McIvor
Tony Aganas
PORT ADELAIDE
Ajay Hem
Callum Saunders
Amer El-Hosni
Zac Bishop
Abebaw Krause
Aiden Courtney
RICHMOND
Abel Conners
Mesang Dang
Will Dwyer
Ethan Baxter
Liua Polata
Rhylan Thorne
Antony Miller
Grant Fuller
Jim Bellas
Achoung Agog
Jake Zerbato
Noah Handy
Moala Polata
Mackenzie Cowley
Nyawi Moore
Ty-Reece Morgan
ST KILDA
Alecsander McComb
Declan McComb
Jack Peris
Mitchito Owens
Leon Alao
Scott Beilby
David Lega Frost
Angus McLennan
Rhys Gillard
Josiah Kyle
Marcus Windhager
SYDNEY
Nil
WEST COAST
Manase Mankane
Henry Alforque
Ashwin Creswell
Jack Tozawa
Jordan Kickett
Yong Deng
Petra Black
Thomas Dainton
Jacob Abrha
Jordan Berry
Jamison Ugle
Lawson Humphries
Prabhakar Basnet
Jeremy Myeong
Oliver Tough
Ethan Regan
Tyler Thomas
Saxon Gates
Jael Crisan
Bonheur Cubahiro
Sokaa Soka
Braydon Fawcett
Sidney Roberts
Levi Kelly
Daniel Hill (Robertson)
Malcolm Garlett
Richard Farmer
Toby Henry
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Cody Raak
Sam Chatfield
Siddharth Rajesh
Joshua Carlyle-Marks
Loris Bayly
Ethan Councillor
Kento Dobell
Blake Scott