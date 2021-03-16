RICHMOND is set to lock in triple premiership coach Damien Hardwick to a new three-year contract.

AFL.com.au has confirmed Hardwick is expected to sign a new deal that would make him Tigers coach until the end of 2024, having been due to fall out of contract at the end of this year.

Hardwick's management and the club's hierarchy, led by chief executive Brendon Gale, have been working on a contract extension in recent months.

It would take Hardwick to 15 years as the Tigers' senior coach, having already been the longest serving in the club's history.

He will lead the Tigers into 2021 hoping to make Richmond history as its first team to win three consecutive premierships, with the former Essendon and Port Adelaide defender also claiming two flags across his playing career.

He told AFL.com.au in a recent interview that he wanted to stay at Punt Road for his entire senior coaching stint.

"I'd like to end at Richmond," he said.

"It's hard to say but I think the fact of the matter is I just enjoy our environment so much. Footy clubs are a by-product of their people and I'm very lucky to work with wonderful people who make it what it is.

"You love coming to work every day. We work incredibly hard but we have a lot of fun doing it.

"Win, lose or draw we've had people come into our organisation and you wouldn't be able to tell if we've won or we've lost. We want you walking in with a smile and out with a smile. As soon as it becomes not fun, that's the day I reckon we'll be leaving the building."

Richmond will unfurl its back-to-back flags at the MCG on Thursday night in what will be the Tigers' first game at their home ground in front of fans since the 2019 Grand Final win over Greater Western Sydney.