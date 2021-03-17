AFTER a shorter than usual off-season, the Toyota AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.
Can the Blues shock the reigning premiers on Thursday night? What about the Friday night clash when new Dog Adam Treloar takes on former club Collingwood? Are you brave enough to tip a season-opening stunner?
Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely round one winners.
This year we also have tips from experts Kane Cornes, Daisy Pearce, Matthew Lloyd and Andrew Krakouer.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Richmond - 13 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond - 28 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
West Coast
SARAH BLACK
Richmond - 19 points
Western bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
MITCH CLEARY
Richmond - 38 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
KANE CORNES
Carlton - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - 17 points
Collingwood
Melbourne
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
West Coast
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Richmond - 25 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
West Coast
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond - 28 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
DAISY PEARCE
Richmond - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond - 36 points
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond - 34 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
TOTALS
Richmond 11-1 Carlton
Collingwood 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 11-1 Fremantle
Adelaide 0-12 Geelong
Essendon 10-2 Hawthorn
Brisbane 12-0 Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 9-3 St Kilda
West Coast 12-0 Gold Coast