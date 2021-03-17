AFTER a shorter than usual off-season, the Toyota AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp. 

Can the Blues shock the reigning premiers on Thursday night? What about the Friday night clash when new Dog Adam Treloar takes on former club Collingwood? Are you brave enough to tip a season-opening stunner?

Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely round one winners. 

This year we also have tips from experts Kane Cornes, Daisy Pearce, Matthew Lloyd and Andrew Krakouer.

Well, it's time to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 13 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 28 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
West Coast

SARAH BLACK

Richmond - 19 points
Western bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond - 38 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

KANE CORNES

Carlton - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 17 points 
Collingwood
Melbourne 
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
West Coast 

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 25 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
West Coast

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 28 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 36 points
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond - 34 points
Western Bulldogs 
Melbourne 
Geelong 
Essendon 
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide 
Greater Western Sydney 
West Coast 

TOTALS

Richmond 11-1 Carlton
Collingwood 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 11-1 Fremantle
Adelaide 0-12 Geelong
Essendon 10-2 Hawthorn
Brisbane 12-0 Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 9-3 St Kilda
West Coast 12-0 Gold Coast

IN ON DEMAND NOW