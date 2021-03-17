Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

AFTER a shorter than usual off-season, the Toyota AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.

Can the Blues shock the reigning premiers on Thursday night? What about the Friday night clash when new Dog Adam Treloar takes on former club Collingwood? Are you brave enough to tip a season-opening stunner?

Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely round one winners.

This year we also have tips from experts Kane Cornes, Daisy Pearce, Matthew Lloyd and Andrew Krakouer.

Well, it's time to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 13 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 28 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

West Coast

SARAH BLACK

Richmond - 19 points

Western bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond - 38 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

KANE CORNES

Carlton - 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 17 points

Collingwood

Melbourne

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

West Coast

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 25 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

West Coast

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 28 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond - 27 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 36 points

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond - 34 points

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

TOTALS

Richmond 11-1 Carlton

Collingwood 1-11 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne 11-1 Fremantle

Adelaide 0-12 Geelong

Essendon 10-2 Hawthorn

Brisbane 12-0 Sydney

North Melbourne 0-12 Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 9-3 St Kilda

West Coast 12-0 Gold Coast