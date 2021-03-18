THE WESTERN Bulldogs have overlooked Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen for Friday night's blockbuster clash against Collingwood, with star midfielder Adam Treloar a confirmed starter against his old club.

With Anthony Scott and Lachlan McNeil handed debuts for the Bulldogs' season opener, Johannisen was squeezed out of the team, having played all bar six games in the past four seasons, including 17 of 18 last year.

The rebounding defender has been listed as an emergency, with Scott lining up at half-back and McNeil on the interchange bench.

Treloar will play his first home-and-away game in Bulldogs' colours against his former club after the messy break-up that saw him forced out of the Magpies during the 2020 NAB AFL Trade Period.

Collingwood will unveil draftee Oliver Henry after an outstanding pre-season, with West Australian Trey Ruscoe breaking into the team to launch the season after four games in 2020.

Henry, the brother of Geelong's Jack, was recruited with pick No.17 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft – the Magpies' first selection – and can play at either end of the ground.

As already revealed, star midfielder Steele Sidebottom will miss with a calf injury after being forced out of the club's pre-season clash against Richmond early.

The Bulldogs will tackle dominant Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy with a two-pronged attack of Tim English and former Brisbane big man Stefan Martin.

Important Magpies defender Jeremy Howe returns for his first game since round four last season after a serious knee injury ended his brilliant start to 2020.

Star Magpie Jordan De Goey has been named onball after an ominous performance in the midfield during the AAMI Community Series.

COLLINGWOOD



B: B.Maynard 37 J.Roughead 23 J.Madgen 44

HB: J.Crisp 25 D.Moore 30 J.Howe 38

C: J.Noble 9 S.Pendlebury 10 T.Brown 6

HF: J.Elliott 5 B.Mihocek 41 W.Hoskin-Elliott 32

F: J.Daicos 7 M.Cox 46 J.Thomas 24

Foll: B.Grundy 4 T.Adams 13 J.De Goey 2

I/C: O.Henry 35 I.Quaynor 3 T.Ruscoe 21 B.Sier 36

Emerg: C.Brown 17 D.Cameron 14 L.Greenwood 19 N.Murphy 28



WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: B.Williams 34 R.Gardner 43 C.Daniel 35

HB: T.Duryea 15 A.Keath 42 A.Scott 28

C: P.Lipinski 27 A.Treloar 1 L.Hunter 7

HF: B.Smith 6 A.Naughton 33 J.Dunkley 5

F: T.English 44 J.Bruce 17 M.Bontempelli 4

Foll: S.Martin 8 J.Macrae 11 T.Liberatore 21

I/C: B.Dale 31 L.McNeil 30 M.Wallis 3 L.Vandermeer 23

Emerg: J.Schache 13 Z.Cordy 12 R.West 14 J.Johannisen 39