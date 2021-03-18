THURSDAY night games will be a feature of the new-look VFL this season as the competition released its fixture for the first two rounds of the year.

The VFL, which will include standalone and AFL-aligned clubs from Queensland and New South Wales for the first time, will play 19 rounds this year, with 16 matches and three byes per club.

There are 22 clubs in the competition, with round one to commence on Friday, April 16 when Frankston hosts Coburg under lights at Skybus Stadium and Richmond facing Sandringham at the Swinburne Centre.

The League has achieved over 80 per cent alignment with the AFL fixture, with all Victorian-based VFL and AFL clubs to travel with their AFL club for interstate matches.

All 22 clubs play a vital role in keeping their suburban and regional networks engaged. They are pillars of their local communities - Tristan Salter

The Thursday night fixture block will commence in round two when Greater Western Sydney host Footscray at Blacktown International Sports Park.

While the VFL has provided the match-ups for each round of the season, the dates, times and venues of rounds three to 19 will be released as the AFL's floating fixture comes through.

A 2019 VFL Grand Final rematch between Richmond and Williamstown will take place in round 10.

The VFL competition was wiped out last season by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria and the League's head of talent pathways and state leagues Tristan Salter said it was exciting to have the crucial second-tier competition back.

"Last year was devastating to everyone connected to community football. The AFL is very proud of how all VFL clubs, players, officials, supporters and partners managed through a difficult year and kept their communities connected," he said.

"All 22 clubs play a vital role in keeping their suburban and regional networks engaged. They are pillars of their local communities and so important to growing and nurturing our national code."

VFL FIXTURE

ROUND ONE

Friday, April 16

Richmond v Sandringham, Swinburnce Centre, 12pm

Frankston v Coburg, SkyBus Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday, April 17

Sydney v GWS, Tramway Oval (Lakeside Oval), 12pm

Aspley v Port Melbourne, Graham Road, 1pm

Brisbane v Essendon, Southpines Sporting Complex, 1.30pm

Carlton v Southport, IKON Park, 2pm

Werribee v Collingwood, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.30pm

Footscray v Gold Coast, VU Whitten Oval, 6pm

Sunday, April 18

Box Hill Hawks v Casey Demons, Box Hill City Oval, 12.05pm

Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 1pm

Northern Bullants v Williamstown, Preston City Oval, 1pm

ROUND TWO

Thursday, April 22

GWS v Footscray, Blacktown International Sports Park, 7.10pm

Saturday, April 24

Gold Coast v Sydney, Council Training Oval, Metricon Stadium, 10.10am

Carlton v Brisbane, IKON Park, 12pm

North Melbourne v Frankston, Arden Street Oval, 1pm

Southport v Aspley, Fankhauser Reserve, 1pm

Box Hill Hawks v Northern Bullants, Box Hill City Oval, 2pm

Port Melbourne v Sandringham, ETU Stadium, 2pm

Richmond v Casey Demons, Swinburne Centre, 2pm

Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 2pm

Werribee v Williamstown, Avalon Airport Oval, 7pm

Byes: Coburg, Geelong