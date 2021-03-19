Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action in a VFL practice match against Collingwood on March 19, 2021. Picture: Footscray Bulldogs

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards has suffered a nasty ankle injury in the Dogs' VFL practice match with Collingwood on Friday.

The 21-year-old was stretchered off holding his lower right leg in his side's nine-point loss at Olympic Park and later taken for scans.

Richards, who missed just one AFL match last year, was one of 16 AFL-listed players in the Dogs' line-up which included a starring performance from No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has impressed throughout the pre-season. Picture: AFL Photos

The young key forward booted five goals and had a hand in several others to put forward his case for an early season AFL debut.

Dogs premiership skipper Easton Wood was also a standout in his recovery from a hamstring injury and looks certain to return for next week's clash with West Coast.

>> WATCH Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will be on Yokayi Footy on AFL.com.au and NITV from 8pm AEDT on Wednesday, March 24

Out-of-favour North Smith medallist Jason Johannisen featured and was solid without being spectacular, while Zaine Cordy was strong in defence.

We really want to hear from you Help us shape the future of our stats offerings COMPLETE NOW

AFL emergency Rhylee West sat out in preparation of joining the AFL side as the sub later on Friday night, with Callum Brown doing the same for the Pies.

Collingwood draftee Finlay Macrae impressed through the midfield, while draft prospect Nick Daicos dazzled at half-back.

The son of Pies legend Peter and younger brother of current midfielder Josh, Nick is expected to play several VFL games for the Pies in a season where the club could be forced to match a bid inside the top three for his services.