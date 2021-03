Jake Kelly after a massive bump from Patrick Dangerfield. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield faces a nervous wait from the Match Review after a heavy bump on Crow Jake Kelly.

Dangerfield elected to bump Kelly, but the pair also clashed heads with the Crow coming off second best.

The Adelaide defender lay motionless on the ground before he was stretchered off the field with a bloodied face.

The Match Review will deliver its findings on the incident on Sunday.