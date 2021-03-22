Errol Gulden and Dane Rampe celebrate Sydney's R1 win over Brisbane at the Gabba on March 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DEBUTANT Errol Gulden's three-goal performance in Sydney's upset win over Brisbane has earned him the round one nomination for the NAB AFL Rising Star award.

The 18-year-old was exceptional in his first game, amassing 19 disposals and 10 marks as the Swans claimed a 31-point victory at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Gulden showed off his exquisite kicking skills during a 10-minute burst in the second term when he booted two goals and set up two more as the Swans ran riot.

MATCH REPORT First-game Swans sizzle in Brisbane boilover

The Swans' Academy player was selected with pick No.32 at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft after Sydney matched a bid from Geelong.

He starred in the NAB League in 2019 and impressed with the Allies in the 2019 Under-18 National Championships. Gulden grew up playing junior football for the Maroubra Saints in Sydney before joining UNSW where he was voted best on ground in UNSW-ES' senior premiership in 2019.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Young Swan Errol Gulden lights up round one Watch the highlights and find out why Errol Gulden gets the NAB AFL Rising Star nod

Gulden represented Australia's Under-17 side in an Anzac Day clash with New Zealand in April 2019, and was awarded the best and fairest player in Division Two of the NAB AFL Under-16 Championships in 2018.

A NAB AFL Rising Star nominee will be named following each round of football in the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season.

The 2021 NAB AFL Rising Star winner will be awarded the Ron Evans Medal, along with $20,000 from NAB and a dedicated private banker.