Harris Andrews in action during the round one clash between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba on March 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ALL-AUSTRALIAN defender Harris Andrews says he needs to play with more aggression in Brisbane's Friday night date with Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Andrews was one of many Lions that performed well below their best against Sydney in round one, and the vice-captain has put the onus on himself to lift.

"I probably didn't have the impact I'd like to," Andrews said. "I'm pretty unhappy with my game, to be honest with you.

"I've just got to be a bit more aggressive and play with a bit more of a presence.

'It's going to be important to bounce back and there's no better opportunity than Friday night."

A ripped Harris Andrews finds himself without a jumper during the practice match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Metricon Stadium on February 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Andrews said a lot of the improvement would be done "between the ears" against a team that got the better of Brisbane twice last year, including a 40-point preliminary final thumping.

He said the first-up loss to Sydney was a reminder the Lions needed to play with more energy.

"We've shown over the last couple of years that when we've had those sort of wake-up calls we've been able to respond pretty well, and I'd expect nothing less this week.

"Last year when we played them in Sydney (round six) they came out and physically dominated us a little bit.

"We took some good learnings from that going into the prelim final and weren't able to execute our gameplan the way we wanted to.

"They're a really seasoned bunch of players and are going to come physically ready to go.

"We'll be ready for their best."