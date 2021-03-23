WHO IS a chance to play in round two?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

There are selection opportunities in the Crows' backline, with teenager Josh Worrell a strong chance to make his debut and replace injured teammate Jake Kelly (concussion). Pre-season addition Nick Murray is another option if the Crows go taller, while veteran David Mackay could be the best option to replace Luke Brown (Achilles). Chayce Jones is waiting for an opportunity after an impressive pre-season and could come into the frame with Shane McAdam (ankle) being assessed. Jackson Hately and Lachlan Gollant are also in the frame, depending on the extent of forced changes after a brilliant win in round one against Grand Finalists Geelong. Elliott Himmelberg, Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty will likely need to wait given the strength of the forward line. Midfielder Matt Crouch appears unlikely to return from injury this week.

R1 medical sub: Mitchell Hinge (replaced Luke Brown)

Verdict: Worrell, Murray, Mackay for Kelly, Brown, Hinge – Nathan Schmook

One of the few positives from the loss to Sydney was no new injuries, but coach Chris Fagan could have some headaches at match committee ahead of playing Geelong on Friday night. Grant Birchall and Mitch Robinson had quiet nights – although they weren't alone – while debutant Harry Sharp drifted after a promising start and could be a question mark against the stronger, seasoned Cats. Ely Smith impressed in his half of action in the VFL practice match against Aspley.

R1 medical sub: Rhys Mathieson (unused)

Verdict: Smith for Sharp. - Michael Whiting

The Blues will welcome back Zac Williams for his club debut ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster clash with the Pies, while Jack Martin should also return from a calf problem. Last week's sub, Oscar McDonald, is a chance to replace Jack Silvagni (shoulder) in the 22 after kicking two goals in a half last week. Eddie Betts kicked two goals in a VFL practice match against Richmond and could push for his return, but might be made to wait another week. Matt Cottrell was also impressive in the Punt Road hitout and could be considered an outside chance for a place. Lochie O'Brien replaced the injured Martin last week, but was held to just nine disposals and might struggle to retain his spot in the side. Mitch McGovern (back) and Caleb Marchbank (calf) are still one week away.

R1 medical sub: Oscar McDonald (replaced Jack Silvagni)

Verdict: Williams and Martin to replace Silvagni and O'Brien, with McDonald to retain his place in the 23. - Riley Beveridge

Vice-captain Steele Sidebottom is a certain starter having recovered from his calf strain. Medical sub Callum Brown and emergencies Nathan Murphy, Levi Greenwood and Darcy Cameron will come into contention along with draftee Finlay Macrae who impressed in a VFL practice match on Friday. Veteran Chris Mayne is another who could be considered after getting a full match under his belt following concussion. Second-year forward Trey Ruscoe lacked impact against the Dogs, while debutant Ollie Henry was quiet, Brayden Sier was held to nine disposals, Tyler Brown lacked impact and Will Hoskin-Elliott and Josh Thomas failed to take their chances.

R1 medical sub: Callum Brown (unused)

Verdict: Sidebottom, Callum Brown and Cameron in for Sier, Ruscoe and Hoskin-Elliott. - Mitch Cleary

The Bombers will have a think about picking Jake Stringer, who returned to play 60 minutes of game time in a VFL practice match last week plus more running post-game. It seems likely either this week or next that he returns but they will be careful not to rush the goalkicker back. They could look at key back Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, while exciting youngster Archie Perkins played well in the VFL and is pushing for an AFL debut. Martin Gleeson and Tom Cutler are also a chance to come in.

R1 medical sub: Tom Cutler (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. - Callum Twomey

Jake Stringer fires off a handball at Essendon training on March 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Prized draftee Heath Chapman is in line to make his debut after injuries to key pair Alex Pearce and Joel Hamling. Chapman looks assured in training and at WAFL level, so the Dockers should feel confident picking the 19-year-old, despite initial plans to ease him in at the top level. Taylin Duman is also available, while Nathan Wilson presents a running option against former club Greater Western Sydney, knowing Luke Ryan and Brennan Cox can hold down the key defensive posts. In the ruck, Sean Darcy should come into the frame after travelling but being held over in round one. He could rotate with Lloyd Meek and provide a much-needed target in attack. Michael Frederick was in the Dockers' round one plans before suffering a calf injury. If fit, expect him to play.

R1 medical sub: Stefan Giro (replaced Pearce)

Verdict: Chapman, Darcy and Frederick replace Pearce, Hamling and Colyer - Nathan Schmook

The Cats will be forced into at least one change with Patrick Dangerfield headed for suspension at the Tribunal on Tuesday night. Sam Menegola is also in doubt after he was subbed out of last week's loss to Adelaide with a shoulder injury. Charlie Constable will be in the frame along with Francis Evans, who travelled as an emergency, and Zach Tuohy and Jack Henry who both impressed in a VFL practice match. However, it appears Mitch Duncan (calf) will need at least another week. Zach Guthrie was quiet against the Crows and Jake Kolodjashnij may be looked at in defence, however Josh Jenkins should hang on given the need for a second ruck.

R1 medical sub: Charlie Constable (replaced Menegola)

Verdict: Tuohy and Henry for Dangerfield and Menegola. Guthrie to fall out if Menegola recovers in time. - Mitch Cleary

The absence of Matt Rowell (knee) opens up at least one spot, but it should be a simple replacement ahead of the Suns hosting North Melbourne. Ben Ainsworth missed out against West Coast following a hamstring niggle, and providing he passes a fitness test this week, should come straight back in. Nick Holman did a superb job as the medical sub and could come into calculations for the 22.

R1 medical sub: Nick Holman (replaced Rowell)

Verdict: Ainsworth for Rowell. - Michael Whiting

Lively small forward Brent Daniels looks to have recovered from a hamstring injury and should come into a side that was unable to make the most of its 68 inside 50s. Ruckman Matt Flynn hobbled to the bench with a rolled ankle against St Kilda, but played out his impressive debut match and is expected to get up for the trip to Fremantle. Kieren Briggs will be in line for his first game if needed. Another debutant, Tanner Bruhn struggled to get into a wet and wild game, but should be given another chance in more favourable conditions. Jack Buckley and Connor Idun had little influence and could face pressure to stay in the starting 22, with Xavier O'Halloran and Matt Buntine chances to step in.

R1 medical sub: Xavier O'Halloran (unused)

Verdict: Daniels replaces Buckley. - Martin Pegan

It's going to be a tough team to break into after Saturday night's sterling win over Essendon. James Cousins (foot) and Jack Scrimshaw (knee) will be pushing to play after another week of recovery following pre-season hiccups, however it appears Chad Wingard (calf) will need more time. Emergencies Damon Greaves and Mitch Lewis will be hopeful of a spot. Shaun Burgoyne will be a constant watch this season with the 38-year-old not expected to play every week. Jacob Koschitzke had seven disposals on debut, while Ollie Hanrahan and Tyler Brockman may be looked at in the small forward spots.

R1 medical sub: Connor Downie (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged unless Burgoyne needs a breather and is replaced by Downie - Mitch Cleary

Shaun Burgoyne and Alastair Clarkson celebrate Hawthorn's win over Essendon in round one on March 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons will have some interesting selection decisions to make ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Saints, given Jack Viney (foot), Michael Hibberd (ankle) and Jake Melksham (hamstring) all made it through a VFL practice match against the Northern Bullants last weekend. Viney would appear to be the most likely inclusion, given his importance to the senior team, while Melksham could add some additional firepower up forward. Tom Sparrow was held to just 10 disposals on Saturday and could make way for Viney, while Melksham could take unused sub Kade Chandler's spot in the 23. However, Simon Goodwin would be apprehensive to make too many changes after the club's first round one victory in four years.

R1 medical sub: Kade Chandler (unused)

Verdict: Viney and Melksham to return to the 23 in place of Sparrow and Chandler. - Riley Beveridge

Defender Aidan Corr is pressing to retain his place in the side for Saturday night's clash with the Suns, despite exiting last weekend's loss as the medical substitute due to a toe injury. Expect it to be difficult for him to recover on the back of a six-day break. Curtis Taylor will definitely miss through concussion, but the club should have some capable replacements. Jed Anderson is nearing a return following a calf issue, while Taylor Garner (calf) and Aaron Hall (adductor) are also close. However, Luke McDonald (quad) and Robbie Tarrant (adductor) remain a couple of weeks away. Atu Bosenavulagi could ease some selection headaches down back, having impressed in a VFL practice match against Sandringham over the weekend.

R1 medical sub: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Aidan Corr)

Verdict: Anderson and Bosenavulagi replace Taylor and Corr, with the latter just missing out due to the shortened break. - Riley Beveridge

Experienced defender Hamish Hartlett has recovered from a hamstring injury and should come into the team to replaced injured defender Riley Bonner (hamstring). The Power will also need to make a decision on prized youngster Connor Rozee, who has recovered from foot surgery and is available. A conservative path would see the young forward held over for one more week, but he would be a welcome addition to the forward line and midfield rotation against Essendon. Versatile defender Sam Mayes is available and in form, with Kane Farrell under the spotlight after his 11-possessions against North Melbourne.

R1 medical sub: Tom Rockliff (replaced Bonner)

Verdict: Hartlett for Bonner, Rockliff into the 22 and Farrell as medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

Damien Hardwick said last week that Bachar Houli would be close to selection in round two after ramping up his return from his lingering calf injury. That would give the Tigers a readymade replacement for Nick Vlastuin if the three-time flag winner doesn't get up for his knee injury he suffered in last week's season-opener against Carlton. Or, with Trent Cotchin coming back into the line-up after illness last week, the Tigers could send Marlion Pickett to half-back and structure their side that way.

R1 medical sub: Jack Ross (replaced Vlastuin)

Verdict: Cotchin for Vlastuin. - Callum Twomey

Nick Vlastuin leaves the field after the round one win over Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

Brett Ratten's headaches at selection will only get deeper as Max King (concussion) and Zak Jones (hamstring) return. Jake Carlisle is waiting in the wings if the Saints want to go taller in defence against the Demons, while fellow emergency Dean Kent is pushing for a recall after pre-season knee bone bruising. Dan McKenzie, who was a late inclusion last week at the expense of medical sub Mason Wood, should be the first to fall out. Debutant Tom Highmore should've done enough to keep his spot, while Jack Bytel is another on the fringe along with Jimmy Webster and Ben Long.

R1 medical sub: Mason Wood (unused)

Verdict: King to replace McKenzie. Bytel falls out in an extremely unlucky call for Jones. - Mitch Cleary

It is hard to see many changes at the Swans after a scintillating season-opener, but coach John Longmire has already said superstar forward Lance Franklin will return for his first match since 2019. Hayden McLean had the least impact of the Swans' talls and looks likely to make way for Franklin, leaving Sam Reid to support Tom Hickey in the ruck. The Swans are building good list depth, and hardly have any injuries, so the likes of Will Hayward, who was the unused sub, Lewis Melican, Callum Sinclair and Dylan Stephens are part of a strong group that seem set to watch on again.

R1 medical sub: Will Hayward (unused)

Verdict: Franklin replaces McLean. - Martin Pegan

Jarrad Brander was the standout at WAFL level, playing as a big-bodied midfielder and winning clearances and contested ball. He's clearly in line to play that role at AFL level if needed, but the Eagles' midfielders stepped up in the absence of Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo, so he might need to wait at least another week for a call-up. Balancing the medical substitute will be a challenge for the Eagles after Jamaine Jones remained unused in round one. It's unlikely he would fill the role again and risk missing out on a match for another week. An option for the Eagles is to swap him with Jack Petruccelle, who was quiet with six disposals. Brendon Ah Chee was impressive at WAFL level with two goals and could also be discussed at match committee. Captain Luke Shuey is expected to miss at least one more match with a hamstring injury. The Eagles indicated they would keep a two-pronged ruck structure against the Western Bulldogs.

R1 medical sub: Jamaine Jones (unused)

Verdict: Jones into the 22 and Petruccelle as medical sub. - Nathan Schmook

It is hard to see the Dogs making any changes to the side that could have defeated Collingwood by a lot more last week. Former skipper Easton Wood returned from his hamstring injury in the VFL but coach Luke Beveridge has hinted he won't bring back the high-flyer this week, while Jason Johannisen also played in the VFL but will find it tough to get back in. Beveridge has also ruled out playing Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, while Zaine Cordy, Josh Schache and Cody Weightman are others who will be on the fringes.

R1 medical sub: Rhylee West (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. - Callum Twomey